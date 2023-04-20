It’s spring. At least here in northeast Texas. I’ve noticed up north they’re having snow. I’m a snow sissy and couldn’t handle that.
Allergies not withstanding, most of us love springtime.
Here on our little hill, it’s perfect. Idyllic even. Except for the work that needs doing. There’s been a lot of cattle working, mowing and spraying going on. Flower beds that have already been weeded need it again. And it’s more than usual since there were health issues last year and we are playing catch up. Plus the winter ice storm brought down lots of limbs that have to be cleaned up.
Thomas works off the riding mower. He has a bucket for fire ant poison attached to the mower and a pouch full of things he may need. Plus a grabber so he can pick up trash or mowing hazards.
I work off the four wheeler. Handiest machine ever for me. I bungee strap weed killer in the front basket and brush killer in the other corner and I’m off to spray fences and around trees. The brush killer makes inroads on the invasive vines I do battle with yearly. I clip things by using the four wheeler as my brace since I don’t function as well as I used to. And I just use it to enjoy spring.
There’s a cul de sac out back with a cottontail rabbit that I know has babies. I can always see her. I can spot the dozens of birds nesting all over in trees and vines. I can kill the engine about dark and listen to the day sounds switch to night sounds or occasionally feel the swish of a barn owl leaving to go hunt. They are so beautifully ghostly.
The frogs range from the tiny little tree frogs to big bullfrogs that make a loud noise and a big plop into the ponds.
The squirrels and turtles have pretty much learned to ignore me as I go by.
I can peer into the wild roses and see their buds forming and see my regular roses starting to bloom.
Oh, it’s spring and it’s so special. A friend took me north of Deport Sunday after church to show me acres and acres of beautiful blue flowers. They are so thick. My plant identification app says it’s toadflax. All I know is it’s wave after wave of beauty.
In addition to our two bottle calves (yes, I’m still lecturing the remaining heifers on maternal duties) we’ve gained an adorable goat kid. He or she is hopping and baaaing all over and will soon be joined by more kids to play with.
The bluebonnets and Indian paintbrush have been gorgeous and the iris are beginning to bloom.
Even if you aren’t a flower lover you have to take pleasure in this display of color and the sheer exuberance of spring time.
The tree leaves are out and their colors are ranging from reddish to pale green.
Yes, it’s springtime. And since it’s not blazing hot being out working or playing (I hear there are people who do things like picnics and baseball?) isn’t a chore at all.
Take advantage of it. Go for a drive. Drink ice tea under a backyard tree, look at all the beauty that surrounds you!
It’s fleeting. It will fade soon, so be sure and soak it up now.
