Taxpayer-funded lobbying is once again a hot topic under the Gold Dome in Austin, and if you’re wondering what that has to do with the Red River Valley, local government officials would say “a lot.”
The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court in January voiced opposition to Senate Bill 234 and House Bill 749, bills introduced into the 87th Legislature that seek to prohibit or restrict the use of public funds by political subdivisions for "collective legislative communication," otherwise known as lobbying. The bills would prevent local governments from using tax dollars to pay membership dues to statewide associations, such as the Texas Association of Counties.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore and the commissioners contend that tax dollars spent with such nonprofit associations actually save taxpayer dollars, especially in rural counties, because of the services and representation they provide.
Last week, Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson echoed the sentiment, saying the county’s TAC membership nets a whole raft of services at either greatly discounted rates or for free, including human resources, legal consultations and insurance.
“It would just nearly kill the counties if (the bills) went through,” Williamson said. “It’s a big deal for us.”
The bills, submitted by Sen. Bob Hall and Rep. Mayes Middleton, both Republicans, may garner more support this year than in years past. Similar bills in the last session passed the state Senate, but fell short in the House, however, that may change since the House has a new speaker, Republican Rep. Dade Phelan. A December article by Forbes noted that Phelan is a supporter of Middleton’s bill.
If the bills make it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk, he’s likely to sign them. In a Nov. 28, 2020, tweet, Abbott said the City of Austin shouldn’t “even try to defend taxpayer-funded lobbying.”
As our local officials tells us, the matter isn’t as cut and dried as telling counties to stop paying for representation in Austin. Could an organization like TAC continue to provide its valuable services without lobbying lawmakers?
Learn more about how the bills will impact our counties in discussions with local leaders, who will need more than their own voices to be successful against those in Austin working against them.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.