Do you know what you’re putting in your body?
No, I’m not talking about vaccines. I’m talking about food, and if I were a betting man, I’d say the majority of us think we have an idea, and I’d bet that idea is off base one way or another.
I say that because I thought I had an idea of what I was eating, macronutrient-wise. With a food journal, I found I was in the ballpark for the number of calories I was eating, but I was miles away on the macronutrient breakdown.
My food journal is the latest tool in my 90-day fitness journey, which started July 5. I want to improve my body and my health, so I’ve set myself on a three-month course to build muscle and trim fat. As I’ve written about before, I once tipped the scales at 340 pounds, which means I was morbidly obese. Through lifestyle and diet changes, I lost 170 pounds over the course of a few years. I made those dietary changes to help keep my body in a fat-burning state without the need for much exercise. At the time, my goal was to get the scale down as much as I could while remaining healthy.
For five years, I’ve kept the weight off mainly through dietary choices. But I have a new goal now, and that’s to build muscle. Building muscle requires calories and the right combination of macronutrients. That’s because workouts break muscles down, and the growth we see is what happens when the muscle is repaired and becomes stronger. That growth takes protein and carbohydrates, mostly.
I’m not used to enjoying carbohydrates anymore. When I was losing weight, the name of the game was low carb and high protein without a care for fats, except the bad fats, which I avoided. I eyeballed calories and tried to stay in a 1,500 to 1,800 daily range. It worked for my body.
Now I’m trying to build muscle, and I need more calories and good carbohydrates for my body to burn. Note that I said good carbohydrates — there’s a difference between the carbs you get in refined foods like white bread and the carbs you get in an apple, and that’s namely fiber. So, I started a food journal to help me track calories, fat, cholesterol, sodium, carbs, fiber, sugars and protein.
The food journal — it’s actually an Excel spreadsheet — needed some fairly simple math to show my true macronutrient breakdown. That’s because fat has more calories per gram than protein or carbohydrates. Turns out, I was eating an even number of grams of protein and fat each day. Calorically, that means my diet was fat heavy.
To build muscle, according to my research, I need about 40% of my daily calories to come from protein and 30% each from fat and carbohydrates. So, I’ve dialed back my fat intake substantially and increased the number of meals I’m eating so I’m getting the right amount of calories, protein and carbohydrates to build muscle.
I’m also listening to my body. I was starting to have trouble completing my three-mile walk in the morning before eating, so I switched it up and started eating half a protein bar 10 to 20 minutes before my walk. That same day and each day after, I’ve finished my walk with some of my best times and with more energy. And while it might just be a coincidence, after adjusting my diet to the 40-30-30 ratio, I’ve also noticed a reduction in delayed onset muscle soreness in the days after my workouts.
Now, I’m certainly no nutritionist, but I do know the foundation of good health, of weight loss and of building muscle is a good diet — that’s diet as in the kinds and combinations of foods you eat, not the restrictive meal plan kind of diet. A food journal can open your eyes to what you’re eating, and it can help you adjust your diet to meet your goals.
Like I said, mine is a spreadsheet. I just plug in the number and go. It’s become just as important a tool for me as the dumbbells I use during my workouts, and maybe more since I spend more time eating than working out.
