I was lucky enough to grow up with a great swimming hole to go to on special occasions like a big summertime family gathering or if the mood hit my dad early on a hot Saturday morning.
My special swimming hole was not much over 60 miles from Big B, and the bigger trips involved extended family members in several cars in a convoy up to Colmesneil.
That was the little town nearest Lake Tejas, which was an almost magical place.
The lake was said to be in the shape, roughly, of Texas, but we just had to take the sign’s word for it as that claim was really hard to see at ground level.
It had a nice, white sandy beach lapped by cool inviting water that flowed from a spring somewhere nearby.
Out in the middle of the swimming area was a diving tower that was always filled with screaming bigger kids.
Now anyone who knows that part of Texas knows that it is alligator and moccasin country.
But in all the years I spent splashing around, swimming and staring up at the diving tower, I never saw so much as a hint of either of the aforementioned creatures.
That tower, though, loomed in all my cousins’ minds as it had been deemed a challenge of boyhood. You could not call yourself a brave boy until you had jumped from the tower and survived.
At eleven a cousin and I decided we would jump to secure our passage to brave boyhood.
The day of the jump, I was nervous. I don’t like heights when I can see how high up I am.
What if I didn’t jump out far enough and banged my head on the bottom of the tower? What if I passed out on the way down to the water? What if a giant fish leaped out of the water and gulped me down as I plummeted from the tower’s top? What if …?
Climbing up the wooden ladder toward the top of the tower, I convinced myself that with each rung I passed that safely reaching the age of 12 was not a sure thing.
At the top, I watched as others jumped and my cousin and I inched closer to the edge.
My cousin finally said, “go on, do it, do it.”
Suddenly, my feet felt no floor. I was seemingly suspended in the air in that Wile E. Coyote kind of way (google it).
Then the descent, the seconds seemed eternal.
I hit the water at what I would estimate was 147 mph and shot back out almost to the top of the tower, an exaggeration, of course, but the feeling was real.
You see, I never got the chance to leap into brave boyhood. My cousin shoved me from the tower.
He laughed all the way back to where the amily had gathered.
Some of them got a good chuckle out of it, too.
Years later I was with that same cousin when we were skiing around the little lake at Wildwood.
He was on the skis and I was driving the boat. His sister was in the boat with me and she told he was signaling he was ready to stop.
Now what we usually did was head toward the dock fairly slowly, then make a slow turn away from the dock and the skier would let go of the ropes and slowly sink into the water near the shore.
That is how we normally did it.
But that time I floored the boat, and then quickly turned it away from the dock and my cousin went sailing across the water and rolled to a stop on the beach.
What is it they say, revenge is best served cold.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
