Let it never be said that the good people of Lamar County don’t support a good cause. Once again, when a local support service hosted a fundraising event, people turned out to ensure it was a success. As a result, the Horizon House Transitional Center will have the funds it needs to continue operating as a shelter for its 38 residents. Horizon House also offers services, including life skill classes, anger management, counseling and addiction programming. Paris is fortunate to have the Horizon House working here.
Thumbs up this week too to the good folks behind the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum. They have been hard at work for months to restore a Cobra helicopter that will become a static display at the memorial, and they are working at bringing in a Howitzer M2 cannon to serve as a display. The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial is already a glorious representation of the patriotism and respect all Americans should have for their veterans and warriors, but providing a tangible connection to the wars of our past will be a powerful tool for education. The memorial just continues to get better and better.
Thumbs down this week Texas Water Development Board’s approval of a state water plan that includes a moved up projection date for the controversial Marvin Nichols Reservoir. There has been more than enough outcry against the potential reservoir that state water officials should have considered before ramming it through in the overall plan. While including the potential reservoir doesn’t guarantee it will be built in the next 30 years, it certainly opens to the door to the possibility.
(0) comments
