Friday was miserable. I was inside for two days because of the ice. I hate being “in.”
It was cold, rainy and gloomy. My sun-loving, cold-feeling self had had about as much of winter as I wanted. Now, as always, winter is at its deepest. The trees are bare; the world is depressing to me. The world news was terrible, I was missing my loved ones and I felt life was just no fun. I was depressed. I honestly felt like crying.
So I drove to Paris to pick up an order of groceries with very little joy in my heart.
My feelings of depression and irritation only got worse as I tried to find a parking spot in a pick-up space. I seldom get groceries around 5 p.m. because so many people are getting them after they finish their workday. I had to circle the parking lot several times before space 13 opened up.
Parked, I checked in on my phone and waited. And waited some more, since it was busy. However, a lot of people got their items and left quickly. Soon a very young, pretty woman with long red hair came to my window. Had I seen my substitutions? I told her I had and added in that it was no problem since they weren’t substitutions for my spoiled inside cat’s food. I’m not even sure why I said that.
While she loaded the back of my Jeep with all the items humans think they have to have, she and I talked about picky kitties.
In cold and blustery weather, she came around to my window before leaving to show me photos of her “baby.” And her kitty is a glorious long-haired Siamese cross with striking blue eyes. Cat lover that I am, I admired the pictures a lot.
Of course, I had to show her photos of my Bengal, Benny, in return. She admired him, I admired her cat too. It was a brief exchange, yet we each learned what our respective cats liked and didn’t like in the food line, where they came from, slept and how they showed affection. Then, with a brilliant smile, she went on to serve the next customer.
I backed out and headed for home. It was only a mile outside of Paris that I realized I wasn’t depressed anymore. No, the trees looked pretty, the setting sun was lovely and the very act of simply driving was pleasant.
At that point, I realized that all it took to lift my feeling of gloom, doom and misery was the casual contact with a young stranger who shared a similar interest.
I’m sure this young woman has no idea how her impulse to share photos of her beloved kitty lightened my mood. I doubt she gave it another thought. Perhaps at home that night as she held her fluffy companion she fleetingly thought about the older woman with the Bengal cat.
But what a difference this brief visit made in my day. Sometimes it really is the smallest things that make the biggest difference.
I’m grateful for the encounter and the friendliness of a person working hard in miserable weather.
And I resolved that in future I will pay it forward by hopefully being able to brighten someone else’s day. Give it a try, friendliness makes the world a better place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.