The Fourth of July has come and gone. I hope you all had a wonderful relaxing day. I’m extremely concerned about the path our nation is currently on, so I want to share some thoughts with you.
What are we? We should be Americans first — not a nationality, not a political party, not a color, not a religion, not an individual group. We are Americans.
In the 1960s, another era of turmoil, a very common bumper sticker said “Love America or leave it.” Now you can be fired from your job for saying that in public. Does changing statues, names of communities, buildings or other things change history? No. Regardless of current changes, the history remains the same. Ignorance does not change facts. Renaming or removal does not change facts.
To have a product, building, etc., named after you is something to make us proud. It is a compliment, not a symbol of racial discord. We have to look for the good, not make evil out of something that isn’t.
Does defunding law enforcement make us safer? No. Does giving in to dissidents calm and end the protests? No. Giving in to aggressive behavior merely emboldens the behavior. Due to the passive behavior of those who were elected to protect us, the result is a lose-lose situation. The only way to have a win-win situation is to uphold the law and protect the majority. The ruling authorities must rule with assertive action, not being passive and very unassertive.
Does removing Columbus’s statue change history? No. All it means is that the ruling authorities caved in to a group. A group that chooses not to recognize the many great things Columbus (a highly educated man) did accomplish. So our forefathers, American ancestors and fellow Americans made mistakes. Who hasn’t? I would be shocked if there is a person in the world that hasn’t made many bad choices.
Many of the current issues are actually nothing but mole hills in light of the overall picture of our nation’s greatness. We should not make mountains out of a single issue.
America is the greatest nation the world has ever known. It is the most free. It offers more opportunities to all residents than any other nation in the world. We should be proud to be Americans and proud of our nation.
I would like to give credit where credit is due. This article of statement was texted to my wife and I by a dear family friend, Betty Kurtz of Pueblo, Colorado, and it is with her permission I am sharing it with you.
