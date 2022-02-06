Thumbs up where a thumbs up is due — our electric company linemen. As was expected and as Gov. Greg Abbott conceded earlier in the week, no one could guarantee that the power would stay on during the winter storm. But there are a group of people dedicated to getting service restored as fast as possible, and that’s the linemen. They braved frigidly cold temperatures for hours on end fixing what Mother Nature took out. Power poles and lines can only take so much weight, and ice accumulated on that infrastructure fast when arctic air settled into the region overnight Wednesday. It doesn’t take much wind after the lines are frozen to knock the power out, but our power companies and their employees stood at the ready. Thank you for your service during the winter weather, and really for your service year round.
Thumbs up also to the Pshigoda Foundation’s latest project, construction on the first 20 of 80 units on 10 acres at 2170 South Collegiate Drive in Paris. The apartments for seniors will help with the area’s housing crisis as senior homeowners can move in, freeing up their current homes for young families who need more space.
Thumbs down to Punxsutawney Phil for his prediction for six more weeks of winter. No thank you, Phil. After this past week, we’re done with winter. Let’s bring on the spring.
