Sometimes you frantically just need someone to help.
That was the case this past Monday night when 75-year-old Beverly Gayler found herself stranded on FM 195 during a thunderstorm.
It was almost midnight, and the widow of almost two years was on her way home from helping her sister move and found herself on the side of the road with a flat tire on her pickup. It was raining and lightning all around.
“I was scared, and my cell phone was almost dead,” Gayler said during a phone conversation with me. “I called roadside assistance for help and began waiting for someone to come for what it seemed like such a long time.”
Becoming quite concerned sitting there in the rain and lightning, she decided to call 911. As she was talking to the dispatcher, her phone went dead.
“I was becoming more and more frantic,” she recalled. “That’s when Quincy Blount showed up. “He stayed with me for a long time waiting for someone to come from the roadside assistance, but they never did. I found out later that they were trying to get someone, but were having trouble getting someone.
“After a while, Quincy said he would change the tire for me,” Gayler said. “He got out in that rain, and I’ll never be able to thank him enough.”
Gayler said she called County Judge Brandon Bell’s office the next day to tell him how grateful she was for Quincy’s help, and the judge’s assistant suggested she call me to share her story.
“I just want people to know how much I appreciate what Quincy did, and I am so grateful he came to help me,” Gayler said.
Being the curious reporter that I am, I made a call to Quincy later in the week to find out just how he happened to be at the sheriff’s office when the call came in. I learned that as the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator, every time threatening weather blows into the county he goes to the dispatch office at the sheriff’s office, which serves as the emergency management center.
“Either I am there, or the sheriff or the chief deputy is there,” Quincy said. “If I am not there, then I am out in my mobile unit where I have the ability to communicate with spotters in the field and activate the emergency sirens, if needed.”
Quincy said he heard the call come into the center and listened as the caller’s phone went dead.
“We knew her location, so I immediately drove out there to check on her,” Quincy said, explaining that he sat with her for more than 30 minutes, and then decided to change the tire himself and see that she got home safely.
“It wasn’t a big deal,” Quincy said. “It’s the same thing I would want someone else to do if that was one of my family members. And as an officer, or fireman, or whatever, that’s what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to help take care of people.”
I am sure Beverly Gayler would agree with me, that’s it’s good to know we have public servants around like Quincy Blount when we are in need.
Thanks again, Quincy.
