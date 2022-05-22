W
hat a sermon Christian music artist Chris Golden delivered at the Singing for Food concert at First Christian Church last week.
Yes, I said sermon.
Golden used his God-given talent to deliver as good a message as any preacher I’ve heard about the importance of accepting the Lord as Savior and about living a life of service to Him.
The songs Golden chose — mostly from albums he has recorded over the past decade after pledging to spend the rest of his life in service to the Lord — and the order and manner in which he performed them, resulted in a well-delivered sermon.
He opened with prayer. asking the Lord to bless the service with “Let My Life Be A Light,” as he sang,”Let me show someone the way, precious Lord, let my life be a light.” He then offered praise to God with “Thank You Lord For This Day.”
Golden shared a brief testimony as he spoke about his upbringing in a small Holiness church in Alabama. He admitted as he got older, “You’d think I forgot everything I ever knew.” He then sang, “Thank You For Second Chances” followed by “Grateful” from one of his award-winning albums.
The artist continued his message with “I What’nt Ready Yet” with words, “I should have prayed for you to save me, and lived a better life; but I what’nt ready yet. I could have turned the page, and given you my best, but I what’nt ready yet. I wasn’t ready to surrender and give my life to you. You were tenderly waiting; always waiting there for me, but I what’nt ready yet.. The song ended with, “Lord, I’m ready, I’m ready.”
Golden then mentioned the number of close friends and relatives he has lost of late and then extended an invitation with the song, “Don’t Wait” as he sang, “Don’t wait any longer; he’s been knocking at your door. He’s prepared a place in heaven for those that call him Lord. Only God knows what tomorrow will bring. Don’t waste another day for heaven’s sake . Don’t wait.”
After delivering his message, the performer led the audience in celebration with a medley of familiar classics, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “I Saw the Light,” Victory in Jesus,” “Power in the Blood,” and “I’ll Fly Away,” an upbeat conclusion to a well-planned performance that left those in attendance voicing approval.
I wholeheartedly agree with the words of First Christian Church music director Greg Clark after Golden’s performance.
“If at least one of those songs didn’t touch you, then you might need to go check your heart.”
Thanks, again, Chris Golden, for a heartfelt performance and the commitment you have to spread the word about our Lord in song wherever you go. Here’s hoping the folks at First Christian fed you well on Sunday and you’ll return to bless us again.
