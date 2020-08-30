Do you know what most elections officials dream of? New voting equipment. Fannin County elections officials will be the envy of their peers now that the commissioners have approved the purchase of new machines. It’s been about 15 years since the county bought voting machines, and those are now being held together by “duct tape, bailing wire and chewing gum,” Republican election judge Fred Wilson told commissioners. In their approval, the commissioners said they wanted voters to have confidence in casting their vote. New machines will help with that.
Thumbs up too to our area teachers who are navigating the Covid-19 pandemic world to provide our children an education. Whether it’s in-class or at-home schooling this year, teachers across all grades are challenged to provide the education our students need while also fighting an invisible enemy that threatens to slam classroom doors shut should there be an outbreak of illness.
Thumbs down to the person who thought it was a good idea to send a box to the local Shoe Dept. store with the intention of inflicting pain on someone else. Two employees were sent to the hospital with itchy rashes after opening a box that contained an unknown substance. Hopefully, the FBI tracks this person down before they try it again.
