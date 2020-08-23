Well, the knives are out for the upcoming election, and conservatives are dragging out their timeworn criticisms of anyone who disagrees and resurrecting their old boogeyman socialism.
Jerry Dudley’s recent screed about liberal college professors is simply part of the pattern of men who fear losing their privileged place in what they call democracy. They have bought hook, line and sinker President Donald Trump’s snake oil of white nationalism masquerading as patriotism.
Like it or not, America has a very checkered past when it comes to the treatment of Native Americans, Black slaves, women, LGBTQ people, foreigners and anyone else whose experience differs from theirs. Men like Dudley suffer from what author Robin Diangelo describes as “white fragility.” Those who decry the study of actual history as opposed to the whitewashed version Dudley prefers have forgotten (or chose to ignore) the wise words of Santayana, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
It is all too often true that history is written by the victors, but a clear-eyed assessment of a nation’s (or a political party’s) past can lead to a more inclusive, moral and just future. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” For instance, the Democratic Party has acknowledged its past role in defending slavery and later Jim Crow segregation. Thanks to Lee Atwater and Richard Nixon, the old “Solid Democratic South” became the Republican stronghold, and Republicans continue to defend racial injustice like the disproportionate killing of Black people by police: For every one Anglo man killed by police, three Black people are killed.
We study past government scandals to gain understanding of present-day corruption. It is no coincidence that Trump’s administration has had far more criminal convictions than any modern era president since Nixon. Trump and his supporters seem to believe that “might makes right” and that because he has the power to do something he wants, that gives him the right.
Men like Dudley ignore the injustices of the past and present at their peril. Within a very few years, America will be a “minority majority” country. The people of color who have been victimized by the current power structure will have the political clout to create a more just society, and the long standing political and economic advantage enjoyed by Anglos will gradually (hopefully) be replaced by a truly level playing field.
Dudley extols capitalism as blameless in creating the problems this country faces; once again the attitude of “might makes right”, however skillfully and surreptitiously applied, is on full display. Thanks in part to the “liberal professors,” young people of all races, who themselves are victims of unregulated capitalism, understand that if they are to have a future that includes an environmentally sound planet, fair and just economic opportunities, and truly representative democracy, they must understand how we got here and work together to build a future that works for everyone, not just the wealthy and well connected.
