Some of the best times of my life are when I’m in my car, getting from one point to another — work related or not — with the radio playing and some song that I really, really love begins to play.
“Aw-riiiight,” I have been known to exclaim to myself as I kick up the volume just a bit and start to groove.
Hands down, without a doubt, I am a fan of rock ‘n’ roll, the classic stuff from my younger days. I’m fortunate that a local radio station here in town plays all those “golden oldies,” as some call it. I just call it worth listening to.
I’m no expert on music, not by a long shot, and I do not have an expert’s ear and endless supply of knowledge and/or trivia on rock ‘n’ roll, but I do like to listen to it. All of it. I find worth in just about any genre of rock music, even the Top 40 stuff, the stuff that sounds like every other song out there, churned out just to make a buck off the sexy image of the band or the lead singer. Even in all that pap, there are songs that stand out, and when one comes on the air, I will sing along, shamelessly.
A friend of mine, just about the same age as me, who listened to a lot of classic rock, used to grouse about calling it “golden oldies.”
“Does that make us ‘golden oldies?’” he would ask. “Are you a ‘golden oldie?’ Am I?”
I always told him he was “golden,” but never an “oldie,” not while he was groovin’ to the tunes. It made him smile.
The other day, as I was getting to work — in the dark, now that the time has changed again — the radio started playing “In the Air Tonight,” by Phil Collins, absolutely one of my favorite rock songs, and I was instantly transported back to the days I first heard it.
No, I never attended a Phil Collins concert, never even owned one of his recordings. I heard it on the radio, at first, and then I heard it on TV, in a wildly popular show that used the tune to brilliant effect to set a mood, a tone, for the whole show.
The lyrics were a bit spare, but the sound was big and mesmerizing and, oh, those drums.
It never fails, when that certain drum solo comes around, I will flail my arms along with the beat, as short and intense as it is. I have had a lot of people in cars around me give me weird looks when I go into what must look like a seizure of some sort. I just grin at them and keep singing.
The upshot is that when next I had a spare moment, I got on my computer and Googled “Phil Collins distinct drum sound.” I don’t know what I was expecting, but I was not expecting to find out what I did.
That distinctive sound that Collins popularized back in those days was created in the sound studio. It had to be processed to get that unique, almost hollow tone, and the musicians and sound engineers discovered it by accident. It was the product of a misplaced setting on the recording equipment, one that the producers thought was cool and decided to keep in the song. Collins was not doing anything particularly special with the drums to get that sound; he was not creating it, his own self.
Not that Collins wasn’t — isn’t still — a great drummer; he is. He just isn’t the one doing “that” sound on “that” recording.
I was a bit bummed, when I read that, but it won’t keep me from drummin’ along when next I hear that great old song. Or singing along with all those golden oldies.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6908 or sally.boswell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Tuesday.
