A couple of things have caught my attention in the last few days:
Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect the Houston area against the next honking big super storm.
The plan, long in the works, got ramped up after Hurricane Ike caused $30 billion in damage in the Houston area a few years ago, and since then the changing climate has spurred ever-bigger hurricanes and hurricane-caused flood events to wreak more and more havoc on cities and communities and the millions of residents they contain across the county.
It appears, though, that it took a threat to the petroleum industry to kick the countries’ lawmakers into gear about the problem.
The plan includes billions of dollars to build flood gates along the coast of Texas to help hold back or divert rising sea waters that surge in during hurricanes. It was part of a $858 billion bill passed by the House — 350 to 80 — that includes improvements to the country waterways and coastal floodplains against the flooding such monster storms bring.
Most of the work in Texas is designed to stave off the threat to the oil refineries and storage facilities that populate the coast of our state. This seems rather self-serving, to me, since the continued, virtually-unabated use of fossil fuels, in particular petroleum, is a major factor in the climate change we are all living with at present.
The House passed the $858 billion defense bill by a vote of 350-80. It includes major projects to improve the nation’s waterways and protect communities against floods made more severe by climate change. The big work in Texas, the so called Ike Dike, will cost more than $34 billion. The project is a series of floodgates, including some 650 feet wide to prevent storm surge from entering Galveston Bay and devastating the Houston Ship Channel. An 18-mile ring barrier system would also be built along the backside of Galveston Island to protect homes and businesses from storm surge.
All that to protect an industry that has consistently lied to people about its part in harming the environment since its very beginning.
Wow.
The other news that caught my eye was the anouncement that a Democratic senator from Arizona, Krytem Sinema, has announced she is leaving the Dems for membership in the independent Party.
Her reason?
She “making space in the middle,” she is quoted in news sources. “Removing myself from the partisan structure — not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it’ll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the country, who also are tired of the partisanship,” she told one of the major media anchors in an interview.
The Dems, who were celebrating the very slim lead they had in the Congress, have started to lose their minds a bit over this.
I say, good on Sinema. We need more people across the board telling both of the major parties to go stuff themselves. Let her be an Independent; let’s see what happens.
The major political parties in this country — one of which I am still a member of — have devolved into mindless partisan hate and hunger for power and have neglected the need of the vast majority of American for far too long, and they deserved to have rational, moderate, sensible American voters abandon them. The Dems and the GOP have certainly abandoned us in favor of rigid adherence to party dogma that large swaths of their members do not find acceptable.
Which makes me think, whatever happened to the Forward Party, the latest attempt to create a third party, one that wants to offer voters who see politics as working for the good of the people rather than for the greed of the politicians an opportunity to come together to make our country work as it is meant to, for the people.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
