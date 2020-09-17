Just a warning for anyone purchasing a new car.
One-third of new cars sold today come without a spare tire or jack. My salesman did not tell me because that is something negative and I would not have bought it without one.
Imagine being out in the middle of nowhere and you get a flat. It seems dangerous to me, and a spare tire should be considered safety equipment and be required on all vehicles.
I was close enough to town and had the phone number for a wrecker in my phone.
It still cost $50 for the wrecker. Without a jack, I could not even take the flat off to have someone take it to get fixed. Not a very good move on the car dealer’s part.
Robert Sanders
Reno
