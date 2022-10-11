I happened on an article on The Associated Press wire service the other day that caught my interest, about food waste and how producers’ marketing tools and consumers’ mis-education are adding to the problem.
According to the AP, manufacturers have used the “best before” labels on the food stuffs they sell for decades to estimate peak freshness in their products.
Consumers read the dates on the “best by” labels and confusing them with the “use by” labels, found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, are throwing away perfectly good comestibles long before they should.
These “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety, just the manufacturers’ idea of when people should eat the things they are buying.
“The United Nations estimates that 17% of global food production is wasted each year; most of that comes from households. In the U.S., as much as 35% of food available goes uneaten, ReFED [a New York-based nonprofit that studies food waste], says,” the story reads. “There are many reasons food gets wasted, from large portion sizes to customers’ rejection of imperfect produce. But ReFED estimates that 7% of U.S. food waste — or 4 million tons annually — is due to consumer confusion over “best before” labels.”
That’s a lot of groceries going to waste, folks. That’s a lot of people’s hard earned dollars getting tossed out the door, and a lot of hungry people going unfed.
I have always hated wasting food — and, yes, it shows in my waistline. Once I open a package or a can of something, I tend to eat it all, no matter how long it takes to finish it off, so my icebox is usually quite full of reclosable packaging and resealable containers. I do love a good zipper lock.
The one thing that has deviled me most about wasted food for many years is milk. I can’t even imagine how much money I have poured down the drain in my kitchen because the milk went blinky. For many years, I rarely emptied a carton of milk except in disgust because it had soured before I could drink it all. It made me mad and many’s the time I contemplated never buying milk again, ever, so there.
Then, lo and behold, I discovered ultra-processed milk, sitting right there, in the cooler, just above the regular milk. I was intrigued but I didn’t buy any of it that day. I went home and started researching it — don’tcha just love Google? I do, believe me.
Ultra-processed milk is pasteurized just like ordinary milk, except it is cooked just a bit longer until it reaches a little higher temperature and kills off even more of the nasty bacteria that all milk carries and causes it to curdle and go bad in very short order.
It can last in the icebox for weeks, rather than days, even when it has been opened.
Wow.
Next time I went to the store, I picked up a container of the ultra-stuff. It was quite a bit more expensive than a regular carton that size, and I had no idea if it would be palatable at all, but I was willing to try it, so I bought it.
I do not claim to be a gourmand, and I am not what anyone would call a picky eater, but I cannot tell the difference between the regular milk and the ultra processed stuff I now buy regularly.
I haven’t had to throw away a carton of milk in ages. I finish every carton long before it can turn, like I was before, so I count it a win overall, regardless of the higher price I am spending at the check-out.
I do pay attention to the dates on the food stuffs I buy, I always have. I am just not a slave to the dates the manufacturer stamps on the labels. I trust my eyes — and my nose — about whether something is safe to eat, rather than the arbitrary date some packer put on the package label.
That reminds me of the old story about the guy who miraculously doubled his company’s sales by simply adding the word “repeat” on the directions for hair shampoo.
Trust your senses, people. You might end up saving some money in the long run and stop wasting the things you need and use everyday.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
