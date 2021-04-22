Virtually every household has one. It may be a drawer, occasionally it may be a snap tub or a tool chest in the cabinet. But most households have a “junk drawer.”
Now junk drawers hold a very important part in the smooth function of a house. Because they both do and do not hold junk. Basically they hold a hammer, a few screwdriver sizes and tips, small nails, screws and pliers.
These are the tools both men, women and children (both with and without permission) grab to tighten a handle, tap something into place or assemble a purchase. That includes Christmas toys.
Most have picture hanging items. Wires, hangers and nails provide the stuff for adding pictures and decorative items to walls.
There may be furniture scratch repair markers, a package of steel wool, a small oil can or a can of WD-40.
A few wire nuts, electrical tape and wiring reside there. So do scissors and a utility knife.
Even though there may be an entire shop with elaborate power tools, work benches and all kinds of nifty gadgets, the junk drawer reigns supreme as the go to mother lode of fixit.
But there is, except in the most organized homes, more stashed in there. There are bits of wire, perhaps a cracked switch plate, a plumbing elbow or two. String, curly ribbon, plastic twist ties and other items wind in around tangling and binding. This can result in reaching for one item and a whole wad of stuff comes forth.
In our drawer there is a block of old fashioned Gulf wax. That’s the type of paraffin used to pour on top of canned jellies and jams. And I haven’t canned in 30 years. It’s battered and rounded off, and I don’t know what I will ever do with it. But there it sits, along with two large buttons, a small broken gargoyle whose wings I need to glue and a toggle switch.
Oh, the hot glue gun and glue sticks are in there too. Plus the Super Glue and some Elmer’s glue. And a paintbrush. And the twist of paper with some seeds that were given to us. And a long straw. Then there is the piece of a roll of florist tape and some specialty screws and the keys. You know, those keys that we no longer know what they go to or that the lock has been changed on? Yeah, that bunch of keys. They are useless but there is no way they will be thrown out! Occasionally one can indulge in “Guess what it goes to.”
People who knew my mother, Medora Jeffus, know she was a classy lady. She was much more gentle natured and sophisticated than I am. My mother did not have a junk drawer. No. My mother and most of her friends had a hardware drawer.
Did it have anything different? No. It was still filled with tools and odds and ends. It was as messy as most people’s. But it was referred to as the hardware drawer.
“Hugh, would you get the screwdriver and electrical tape out of the hardware drawer and see if you can fix the lamp” she might say to dad.
Or “Nanalee, you know where the hammer is. Get it out of the hardware drawer,” she would firmly assert.
So, in our household we say hardware drawer. And there is some hardware in there. But there’s just as much junk.
Which is it with you, junk or hardware? And how many keys of unknown origin do you have?
