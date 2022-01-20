I recall an article in The Paris News a couple of months ago about a new Christian book by a local author. I also recall a couple of Letters to the Editor with disparaging comments about the book and/or the author. The book was “Living in the Story,” and the author is Charlotte Coyle.
The article and the editorial comments caught my attention, so I purchased the book. I noted the book is a guide to read the Bible in a year, consistent with one of my goals. I have read the good book multiple times, but never in one year and always “from the beginning” — either from Genesis 1:1 or Matthew 1:1, and then page by page.
Ms. Coyle’s process is different: by topic. The reading guide in the book outlines that each week includes passages from the Old Testament, Psalms and/or Proverbs, New Testament and the Gospels. This is a different approach for me, and so I figured it was worth a whirl.
One of the Introduction comments in the book caught my attention: “I talk a lot about ‘stories’ of Scripture, but please understand these are not ‘just stories.’ I think of the Bible as sacred narrative … I understand these writings to be signs pointing us toward divine and human realities that are beyond anything we can name with our limited human words and concepts.”
Two weeks into the process, I am hooked. It seems clear to me that Ms. Coyle views the Bible as “true” narrative, presented in prose and verse. The “stories” represent the Story of the Bible as the history and the future of humanity. Based on the first two weeks of readings, the process in the book has provided me with a new perspective to these Bible “stories.”
For me, a more appropriate title for the book is “Growing in the Faith,” and I look forward to the coming weeks of growth in my faith. It also reminded me of the adage to never judge a book by its cover (or its title).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.