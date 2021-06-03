Raise your hand if you mowed your mud last weekend? Yup, me too. It’s been a conversational subject all over the area.
Thomas and I are the type of people who really like our large yard to look neat and trim. The only real hobby we have ever had is yard work. I realize for many it’s a necessary chore, but for us it’s a joy.
So, as this year’s rain continued, continued and continued some more, we could only watch helplessly as the grass grew, grew and grew some more.
I’ve seen rainy springs before, but I don’t remember any more consistently wet than this one. Pouring two or three inches of water out of the rain gauge every day or so became a routine thing.
To make matters worse, Thomas’ Craftsman mower developed a serious problem — as in take the engine off and work on it serious.
For a while, the shop looked like Thomas had become Dr. Frankenstein. He would fix something only to find something else was out. A jumble of parts and pieces surrounded the mower’s body. I confess I had doubts it would ever run again. I should have known better.
There were a couple of days he could have done some mowing if the lightweight mower had been operational. It was still too muddy for the weight of my old Ford 8n tractor. And it has a right side brake. This doesn’t work well for a guy missing his right leg.
Finally, last Saturday morning, “Crafty,” as he calls his little lawn mower, was ready to go. He hopped over onto Crafty, I climbed up on the Ford and away we went.
It was perfect. The sun (yes, there really was still a sun in the sky) was shining, the breeze was cool and the grass was green. And the grass was tall, too, by the way.
As always, I took the portion outside the gates, the strips along the drive and the sides. He took the front yard, the small, hard-to-get-to places and around the goat pen.
The engines purred, the birds sang. I rocked out with ear buds. Mowing gave us the time to spot new bird nests, and as always, gave us leisure to see some places that need spraying, some stuff that needs painting and a bunch of weeds to pull.
I took my clippers with me and as I went under the trees I took time to stop, stand up and trim the overhanging branches in hopes the bois d’arc thorns won’t scratch me the rest of the year.
Finally it was time to go behind the house to our semi-naturalized “nature preserve.” There was a problem, because let me tell you it was still plenty wet. Back there water was still standing. Tadpoles already had legs and the grass was two feet tall. The tadpoles were merrily swimming around in what was supposed to be a lawn. No way could we mow there. As I took a swing by, I could see tiny clover flowers underwater by a good five inches.
It took a little edge off our delight in having the place back in shape. No way could I mow the pool dams or take my swathes through the trees. Oh well, the deer don’t care, and the tadpoles need time to be able to hop instead of swim. The back will have to dry even more. If it can. There is rain in the forecast again.
Everyone I’ve spoken with has mentioned mowing. We are all delighted to be able to tame our watery wildernesses. People with city lawns, those with turf, sprinkler systems and law services have been in about the same shape as those of us with several acres of Bermuda grass and mixed weeds. Large or small, they were all soggy.
We all know that summer is close. The storms and showers that have been so abundant will stop, and we will all be looking to the skies for a break in the heat and the lack of rain.
But for now joy cometh from a just reclaimed, green and glossy lawn, the sound of lawn mowers and the sheer springtime pleasure of cutting grass.
