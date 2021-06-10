In the distance, the glow of the setting sun bounces off the dirt in the softball diamond. The flood lights flicker on, and now the pitcher is lobbing the ball towards home plate. The batter swings, but they only nick the ball, sending a flying pop-up towards first base.
I’m shouting, “mine!” and then the ball is there, hitting the dead center of my glove with a reverberating thump. I tag the runner racing back to the bag, and just like that, a double play.
Though I’ve played every position on the softball field, first base is my favorite. It provides the perfect mixture of action, excitement and room for improvisation, without the pressure and necessary technique required to play as pitcher.
It also allows me to go diving for a ball ready to hit the mud or get knocked over by my own momentum in racing towards the runner. I’m quite well known on the field for being the most likely to roll into the mud — or trip over my own feet, whichever way you see it.
I’ve been playing softball for almost six years now, and I fall more in love with the sport every year. Yet despite my lengthy softball experience, my friends — especially my nerdy friends at TCU — are always shocked to learn I play a sport. It seems I’ve been chalked up as a word nerd, the type of girl more likely to bury her nose in a book than to steal bases (that’s the other thing I’m noted for — I steal bases I have no business stealing).
My friends aren’t entirely wrong, either. I am obsessed with words, books and stories, so perhaps it is the inherent drama of the softball field that appeals to me: the tension when it’s tied in the final inning, the thrill of predicting where the ball is going to land or maybe even the poetic excitement of a setting sun on a baseball diamond.
I can’t say for sure, but I know that my love for the sport is not going to disappear anytime soon — even though my time for it is quickly being snatched away.
I’m realizing, perhaps for the first time, why sports are so often abandoned once one enters “the real world.” Time I would normally be practicing, I am now spending chasing articles in Reno and Honey Grove or researching data for the TCU Sesquicentennial History. I’m also attempting to re-learn chemistry for my second major and make it through a lengthy reading list. I now find myself arriving late to practices or leaving early, and I might have to miss a couple of upcoming games in the season.
As my other responsibilities pile up as well, I’m finding that my old love has increasingly become pushed to the side, but I don’t regret the decision. I enjoy working for the newspaper as much as I adore playing softball.
Perhaps I’m embracing my inner word nerd, or maybe I’m just growing up, but I know I’ve got at least a couple more years of playing softball in me, and I’m going to make the most of them while they’re here.
