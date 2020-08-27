Active Covid-19 cases in Lamar County have been climbing the past two weeks, rising from 143 just two weeks ago on Aug. 12 to 220 on Wednesday. On Aug. 6, active cases had been as low as 125.
The climb appears to be happening faster now in rural areas of Lamar County, according to the daily data released by the Paris-Lamar County Health District. Two weeks ago, 64.34% of the county’s 708 total diagnoses since testing began in March were inside Loop 286. On Wednesday, that percentage was down to 60.91% even as total diagnoses climbed to 876. Meanwhile, the percentage outside the loop was up from 19.02% to 20.43%, and some rural communities had greater percentages, including Blossom, up from 2.22% to 3.53%, and Sumner, up from 2.85% to 3.26%.
Men and women between 50 and 59 years old now account for the greatest number of cases in the county, up from 120 two weeks ago to 161, followed by those age 20 to 29 years old with 156 total cases. There were 123 cases for men and women ages 40 to 49 and 124 cases for men and women ages 30 to 39.
The bottom line is this — the pandemic continues, and that means so too must our diligence to follow measures and guidelines meant to keep the spread low. That includes mask wearing, frequent hand washing and physical distancing.
Every year, The Paris News produces a football magazine highlighting the 10 teams in our region. Virtually every coach told us the same thing: They hope to get in at least two games this season before Covid-19 ruins it.
Schools are doing what they can to help ensure teams get more than two games. They’re physically distancing fans, limiting the number of fans who can attend and requesting that the public follow the guidelines.
Our student athletes have worked hard to have their seasons. The public can help by following the guidelines, and, as a bonus, there should be a decline in the number of active cases here.
Klark Byrd
