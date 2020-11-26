For many, a Thanksgiving tradition is to sit at the dinner table with family and friends and in a moment of gratitude express what we are most thankful for.
As a small town community newspaper in one of America’s most beautiful places, we have much for which to be thankful.
We are thankful for you, our reader. Your dedication to knowing what’s happening in your community, to knowing who’s taking what action and to speaking out through letters to the editor is what helps a strong newspaper build a strong community.
We are also thankful for our advertisers. The businesses and individuals advertising in this newspaper believe in this community, and they show it by investing in Lamar County again and again. Our local small businesses provide unparalleled service, and we are proud to help them reach potential customers.
We’re very thankful for our nation’s forefathers and the foresight they showed in penning the First Amendment, which protects many freedoms including the freedom of the press. It is this protection that allows us to serve the community.
We’re also thankful for our many nonprofit organizations that provide much-needed services to the less fortunate, the elderly and the disabled. These organizations are powered by local residents who volunteer their time — a most precious gift. Time is a truly limited resource, and every moment a volunteer lends a helping hand is a cherished contribution.
Let us be thankful for the men and women who do not get to be home with family today. This includes, but is not limited to, our law enforcement officers, dispatchers, EMS personnel and firefighters. It also includes our health care workers. Yes, 2020 has been a challenging year, but that goes double for our health care providers who are dealing with the personal ins and outs of a health pandemic while suiting up and fighting the battle with patients on the front line.
There is much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. We at The Paris News hope your holiday is filled with many blessings.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.