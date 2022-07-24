School safety is on everyone’s minds as the new school year approaches after an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, and took the lives of 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 others.
The deadly incident has sounded the alarm once again to remind us that no community is immune to school violence as school shootings have increased since the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado when two high high school seniors murdered 12 students and a teacher.
At two different school board meetings this week — Paris ISD on Monday and North Lamar ISD on Thursday — school safety became a topic of discussion. The Paris ISD board entered a closed session to discuss security measures, and a parent at North Lamar approached the subject during the public forum portion of the meeting.
“In my circle of friends, the thing that we care the most about as parents re-entering this 2022-23 school year is the safety of our children,” Aaron Barnes said, while others who spoke during the forum focused on the banning of a book from the school curriculum and library.
Barnes noted that he participated in a recent Safety and Security Committee meeting, which he termed “an eye opener” as he noted that he was impressed with all the protocol and planning that takes place well beyond the borders of the campus.
“After going through that meeting, I took a sigh of relief because I feel like our kids are in good hands,” Barnes said. “I appreciate having a school district that gives our teachers the option to carry, and I also think adding an extra resource officer is a fantastic idea. I would encourage the district, as we go forward, to continue considering anything else we can do to keep our kids safe.”
It seems an open entry door to the Uvalde school, along with an unlocked classroom door allowed access to the Robb Elementary shooter, and then it took school and local law enforcement personnel more than an hour to enter the classroom.
Those details probably prompted the Paris ISD board to earlier approve the purchase of keyless locks for every classroom and then reinforce that decision with a $163,000 budget amendment at last week’s meeting. In recent years, the district has also redesigned campuses to ensure one-point access, also with keyless entry locks.
Before trustees entered closed session to discuss security measures, board president George Fisher commented that although security details should not be discussed openly, he can assure the public that Paris ISD is ahead of many of the state’s school districts in measures to ensure student safety. Fisher recently returned from a meeting of school trustees from across the state where school safety was a topic of discussion.
And from the results of a survey conducted recently by Paris News reporter David Money after Gov. Greg Abbott called on the Texas Education Agency to step up the oversight of security measures in Texas schools, other local districts are assessing safety concerns on a regular basis and have measures in place to improve security including single point entrances, camera systems, radios, door locking devices, fencing and increased-on-campus law enforcement.
Although nothing can be done to insure an Uvalde-type shooting never happens here, it is reassuring to know our public school officials are doing everything in their means to prevent such a horrific tragedy.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.