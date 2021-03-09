The difference between what the Texas Comptroller’s Office and the Lamar County Appraisal District values Lamar County property continues to present funding challenges for local school districts, and it’s now costing Paris ISD $2.7 million in state funding.
Although this sounds like an issue between the school district and the state, Paris ISD property owners will be caught in the crossfire. Paris ISD must fund its operations, and what money it doesn’t get from the state will come from the district’s taxpayers — even if the district lowers its tax rate.
That’s exactly what happened in the last tax year. Paris ISD lowered its tax rate, but any savings taxpayers might have seen was eaten up by higher property valuations. And if you think your property was overvalued by the Lamar County Appraisal District, just go see the valuation assigned by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
The Lamar County Appraisal District has for years been increasing property valuations, attempting to get them within 95% of the state’s valuations to prevent exactly what’s happening now at Paris ISD. But the state’s values have proven to be a moving target — just when local valuations get close, the state moves them higher, Paris ISD business manager Tish Holleman told trustees Monday.
The Comptroller’s Office conducts a property value study at least once every two years to determine the total taxable value of all property in each school district in the state. Is that study applying metropolitan property values to rural Texas? It’s possible, and even probable, Superintendent Paul Jones pointed out.
Given the push back from property owners in recent years to increasing appraisals, it appears Texas thinks Lamar County is worth more than some residents can afford. Now, the school district and taxpayers will pay the price.
Klark Byrd
