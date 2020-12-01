So, Thanksgiving Day in the pandemic has come and gone, and I, for one, am willing to call it a success, for the most part.
My sister and I — by phone, not in person — sat down weeks ago and thrashed out our plans for Thanksgiving. We decided to be apart this year, to keep to our own homes and, on her part, to limit or curtail entirely contact with other members of the family who have not been all that mindful of the Covid-19 safety recommendations. As a consequence, I spent the holiday alone for the first time in better than 40 years.
The first time I spent Thanksgiving Day alone was my first semester at the University of Texas in Austin in 1977. Both of my roommates were gone for the long weekend, so I was alone and, frankly, enjoying it. My mother called about 10 a.m. — waking me up — to wish me a happy holiday and to ask me if I was sure I wasn’t coming home that day. I assured her I would not be driving the six hours it would take to get to her house in West Paris — as illustrated by the fact that I was still in Austin as we spoke — and I had to work Friday and throughout the coming weekend.
I had Thanksgiving Day lunch alone at a Luby’s Cafeteria south of the river. As I lingered a bit over my dessert, I did some people watching, one of my still-favorite activities. It was a fair size crowd, more than I really expected to see on a holiday. There were a few people my age there, but not that many, a smattering of older folk, alone or in couples, and quite a few families, most with little kids, squalling and acting out because they could. I spun tales in my head of who these people could be and what could have brought them to this place on this day.
Afterwards, I went home and sat down and wrote an actual letter to my parents, telling them I missed them and sharing my thoughts on how grateful I was for them and for the way they had raised me. Years later, after Mom passed away, my sister found that letter among her things and had it framed and gave it to me. It’s hanging on my bedroom wall even now.
I’ve spent all my Thanksgivings since that day with family — sometimes all of them, all at once; sometimes with as few as just two — or with a large, ever-changing group of friends, old and new, who were in the habit of gathering together at the drop of a hat for potluck meals and marathon conversations. I thoroughly enjoyed each and every one of those holidays.
I also enjoyed my first mid-pandemic Thanksgiving. I cooked a pork roast — I am not confident in my own cooking skills enough to attempt a full-on traditional menu — and microwaved a few frozen veggies. I do not think I spoke a word out loud all day, until my sister called later in the day, then we talked for several hours.
I must admit, I was a bit dismayed at what the pandemic did to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Although the event was not totally canceled, it was totally devoid of the massive crowd that usually line the streets of NYC and breathe life into the event. The parade — if you could call it that, truly — contained just a fraction of the balloons and floats it generally turns out and was mostly, unapologetically, videotaped in advance and strung together by one network with rampant promotional spots for its own shows. One of the other networks presented nothing but clips from previous years’ parades and trivia about the parade and its history. I found that much more interesting than what amounted to a three-hours-long commercial for some internet provider.
It was the internet that allowed me to reach out to my family later that day. I got on the computer and sent messages to many of my loved ones, telling them I missed them and loved them and hope to see them again, in person, once the pandemic eases.
I spent my holiday this year not wearing a mask, since I was all alone, but I spared myself the fear that I might get infected — and then risk infecting someone else. I am most thankful I could, in some measure, do my part in helping to stop the spread of this disease.
