Kudos to the great employees associated with the local EMS groups.
After another call to 911, and a rapid response from the emergency crews, I cannot properly convey my thoughts and words to them.
A more knowledgeable, kind, courteous, compassionate, professional, capable, skilled and efficient group of people would be hard to find.
And after the fact, I looked around, the furniture was back in place perfectly; the shower doors were put back on, and everything was in order before the last of the crew left.
I have no idea who all you responders are, but you all have my deepest gratitude and praise. Your boss must be very proud! I just remember the smiles, hugs and words of assurance.
Thank you. Thank you. And God bless you and your families.
Carol Hufnagel
Paris
