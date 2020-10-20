On election day, things could be more than a little frustrating for people going to the polls. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect at polls all over the country, meaning lines that might have stretched into the hall in the past could very well reach the street or beyond. You might want to check the weather forecast before you head out and dress accordingly; maybe take your umbrella. A folding chair might be good idea.
The wearing of masks and other face coverings will be encouraged in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, and if you care one whit for your own health — as well as the health of those around you — you will, but that doesn’t necessarily mean everybody else who will be trying to vote on election day will wear a mask. These will be the same people who will probably disregard the 6-foot rule and inch up too close to other people or bunch up in knots and block sidewalks and hallways and talk really loudly and spray respiratory fluids at one another.
If you are wise enough to choose to wear a face covering to the polls, be aware that you may be asked to uncover for the sake of verifying your identification, so wear protection that can be lowered quickly and easily and just as easily replaced. Gloves should not have to be removed to verify ID, so that is one less thing to have to struggle with. Nor should a face shield, since those are transparent. They are no hindrance when checking IDs.
I expect if you choose so, you could wear all the PPE you desire to the polls, masks and shields, goggles, foot-coverings, even full body haz-mat suits. Just be sure you have your photo ID ready and be prepared to unveil at a moment’s notice.
Since this is Halloween season, and early voting in some parts of the state will continue even on Saturday, Oct. 31, if you are wearing a costume with any sort of headpiece or face covering as part of the masquerade, you probably will be expected to doff it, in order to vote. That also goes for face paint or prosthetic pieces on the face, anything that obscures or hinders the process of making a visual ID check, so you might want to avoid spending several hours getting into that complicated disguise before trying to vote, just to be told you have to take it off in order to exercise your right or be escorted by an election official out the door.
Which brings up another election day no-no. If you are wearing a costume, you cannot vote if that costume resembles anyone on the ballot. That is considered to be electioneering, which is the same thing as campaigning and that is prohibited within 100 feet of any polling places in Texas. That means no Trump costumes with the comb-over and the orange make-up. You’ll be denied if you show up like that.
It also means you cannot wear your favorite MAGA hat or that Biden/Harris T-shirt you picked up online to the polls. Not here in Texas, anyway.
Some states do allow a limited amount of campaign-wear, like a small button or even a T-shirt, just not in Texas.
And before anyone starts grousing, you can wear all the Black Lives Matter clothing and Me-Too wear and Second Amendment gear your heart desires because none of that is actually on this ballot, so it can’t be prohibited by the electioneering laws.
And, by the way, it is illegal in the state of Texas to carry a firearm into a polling place, except for law enforcement officers, on or off duty. Even those who have a license to carry a firearm can not carry one into a polling place. That means no “armed pollwatchers.” It’s the law.
