Here we are, the last Sunday of 2020, and I think the best way I can sum this year up is to ask: What the hell was that?
Many of us headed into 2020 with high hopes for a great year. It was the start of a new decade, a time to shed the remnants of the 2010s and start anew. It proved to be one of the most challenging years in recent human history.
As we entered the year, there were talks abroad of a new respiratory illness, a novel coronavirus. The past few similar illnesses, SARS and MERS, did not impact life greatly in the U.S., and I think most of us expected much of the same from this latest virus. But Covid-19 turned into a global monster that’s killed 1.75 million people worldwide and has claimed the lives of more than 330,000 Americans.
Covid-19 has killed more Americans this year than three of the top five leading causes of deaths in adults in 2018, excluding accidents — only heart disease (which killed 655,381 people in 2018) and cancer (claiming 599,274 lives in 2018) beat it on the list, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. The other three include chronic lower respiratory disease (159,486 deaths), cerebrovascular disease (147,810 deaths) and Alzheimer’s disease (122,019 deaths).
Undoubtedly, Covid-19’s death rate would be much higher if not for the steps we’ve taken to slow the spread. Hot spots have shown us just how quickly patients can overwhelm their health care systems — hospitals in our own Trauma Service Area have been pushed to the brink, leading many to ship patients elsewhere in and out of the state for care.
Yet, those same steps were a poison bullet for the economy. The initial wound wasn’t enough to kill it, but it has been limping along ever since. Business owners have been put in a tight spot to provide employees paychecks, which have led to layoffs and closures. That’s led to greater poverty and evictions.
The government worked to step in, and the initial round of financial helped definitely staved off a full-on economic failure. A second round may be on the way.
Of course, the government itself was a whole thing during 2020, namely the presidential election.
Here’s to hope that 2021 will be the fresh start we were looking for in 2020.
