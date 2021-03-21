‘Deprogramming” is a behavioral therapy concept for “changing” undesirable behavior to desirable as determined by the ancient or current social norms. As this relates to America’s government identity, we need to deprogram our thinking from a Democracy back to a Republic.
We are being bombarded by friend and foe alike that constantly refer to America as a democracy. It’s coming from all sides: educators, news networks, and political and religious leaders. You may think this government identity is a small matter, but our founders didn’t. They required a “Republic form of government” be included in our nation’s Constitution, and in any states’ constitution wanting to become part of America.
“Constitution Alive! A Citizen’s Guide to the Constitution” by Rick Green & David Barton cites the common thinking by signers of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution:
“Pure democracy cannot subsist long nor be carried far into the departments of state — it is very subject to caprice and madness of popular rage.” — John Witherspoon.
“Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.” — John Adams.
“A simple democracy is one of the greatest of evils. A democracy is a mobocracy.” — Benjamin Rush.
Does any of this sound and look familiar in our current state of the union? Considering our founding documents from Columbus’s discovery to the Gettysburg Address; all were reflections of a joint mission of church and civil governments to promote our Judeo-Christian faith and constitutional republic.
The 1828 first edition of “Noah Webster’s American Dictionary of The English Language” defines republic as “1. A commonwealth; a state in which the exercise of the sovereign power is lodged in representatives elected by the people. It differs from a Democracy or Democratic State, in which the people exercise the powers of sovereignty in person. 2. Common interest; the public.”
Why have modern dictionaries changed the meaning? We have no need to join the two words (democratic-republic) or substitute the one (democracy), because they are mutually exclusive based on where “the sovereign power is lodged.” Start noticing how often the word is misapplied to America’s government identity, and start calling them out on it. Let your voice be heard or theirs will. “We the People” must be vigilant when electing our leaders to ensure “His precepts” (universal moral principles of living) are continued to be proclaimed in this noble America-Given Commission and “Battle for the Soul of our Nation.”
“His precepts” are available to all nations as just ordinances and laws reflect the same in our communities. Since Columbus landed here in 1492, throughout our 529 years of testing and purifying as by fire at times, and during our annual seasonal pruning, up to the present 2021; the joint mission of the church and state should remain the battle for the soul of our nation to be: acknowledge God’s Providence in the conception of our liberty, that was birthed in this land, dedicated to His cause, consecrated to His salvation by faith and obedient to His final authority that America’s authority rests upon; and that other nations may know His divine purpose for our existence, and that they may voluntarily adopt this unique form of government as their own as well.
This is the type of Republic we began as, not some version of a democracy. Do we still “hold these ‘inalienable truths and rights’ to be self-evident and government protected” or do we need to regroup, reclaim and re-declare our founders’ American constitutional republic in spirit, faith and law?
