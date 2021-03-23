The countdown is on to May 1, the day North Lamar ISD taxpayers will decide whether the district can seek an infusion of cash to upgrade its facilities, buy school buses and more.
On the recommendation of a Community Advisory Committe, North Lamar ISD’s Board of Trustees approved five propositions for a total bond package of $51.55 million to fund much needed improvements. The package includes:
• Proposition A — Academics: $43,070,000
• Proposition B — Transportation: $1,800,000
• Proposition C — Technology: $405,000
• Proposition D — Athletics: $2,075,000
• Proposition E — Fine Arts: $4,200,000.
Funding comes with a price, of course, and revenue for schools comes from property taxes. If all five proposals were to pass, the cost for a home in the district valued at $100,000 would be $27.09 per month. That might sound like a hit, but there are things to remember — North Lamar ISD has one of the lowest property tax rates in the region, and it has no interest and sinking tax rate for capital improvement debt. The district also has held or lowered its property tax rate for 14 years. If the package passes, property owners will still pay a lower tax rate than they did in 2006.
Each Sunday, starting last Sunday, The Paris News is publishing in-depth looks at each of the proposals. The five-part series will finish the day before early voting begins. North Lamar leaders are working hard to disseminate information so voters can make the best decision for themselves, the students and the district’s future.
Get to know the proposal, and then cast your vote.
Klark Byrd
