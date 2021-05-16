What challenging and exciting times face the elected officials of our communities as reorganized school boards and city councils begin a new year performing the work of the people.
My hat goes off to those who choose to serve in public office. It’s mostly a thankless job, and it takes a true public servant to fulfill the obligations of office.
In my years covering school and municipal government, I have found the most successful elected bodies are those whose members work together as a team, respect everyone’s right to a different opinion and “agree to disagree.” Through the years, I’ve covered some dysfunctional bodies characterized by members who spent the majority of their time engaged in grandstanding, fighting and backstabbing.
In preparation for this column, I scanned the internet and found what I believe to be some pretty sound advice in a June 2019 article from the Georgia Municipal League entitled “50 Survival Tips for Newly Elected Municipal Officials.” Although written with city officials in mind, the article applies equally to any elected official and is one I highly recommend.
In addition to advice such as being prepared by becoming familiar with governance policies, studying background meeting agenda information and reports submitted by administrators prior to meetings and keeping abreast of concerns from constituents, the article includes a wealth of helpful tips.
Some of those wise suggestions include the following:
“Never make promises you can’t keep, try to please everyone, engage in gossip, or let differences of opinion cross over into personal attacks. Remember it’s never about getting even. Give praise in public and criticize in private. Ask for opinions and then listen, and show gratitude to staff and others.”
Other valid points include recognizing the value of teamwork and consensus building, knowing the importance of training, the use of available resources and the significance of not reinventing the wheel. The article also stresses the importance of frequently reviewing open meeting laws, avoiding conflicts of interest, and of working with the media while realizing controversy is inevitable at times.
The article stresses the value of openness, and it reminds elected officials to remember why they ran for office and why they serve.
“Never lose sight of your commitment to community” and “try to have fun,” are the article’s closing recommendations.
What challenging times are ahead on my news beat as North Lamar and Prairiland school districts construct much needed new and refurbished facilities, the Paris City Council faces the challenge of revamping its antiquated wastewater treatment plant and Lamar County commissioners tackle road and building repairs. Costly projects indeed, all are important to the future stability and economic growth of the community in which we all are fortunate enough to live and work while our elected officials prepare Paris and Lamar County for the future.
