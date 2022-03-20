What a thrill it was this past week to talk with new Paris Public Library Director Tim DeGhelder. His enthusiasm for the library is contagious, his new programs and plans for the future exciting and his story about coming to Paris intriguing.
First about his background and his landing in Paris from Thailand where he taught English, got married and is now waiting, understandably not so patiently, for his wife of two years and her two children to come to Paris. A product of St. Louis, Missouri, Tim worked during high school and through community college at a grocery store and then the University of Missouri where he received an elementary education degree. After working in retail midmanagement for a few years, he headed to the University of Maryland on a scholarship to earn a master’s degree in library science while working in the reference library of the United States Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C.
Back in St. Louis, Tim spent 21 years at the St. Charles City/County Library District where he served as an adult reference librarian in a district with 12 locations, an $18 million yearly budget and a circulation of roughly 8 million books a year.
“We had a very good director who was very engaging, let us do all kinds of programming and it wasn’t just come up and read but it was educate, play and engage the community,” Tim said. “It was a really nice combination of things that I want to bring to Paris, things that I’ve learned, things on how to have fun at the library while reading.”
Semi-retired in 2016, Tim said he took stock of his life and decided he wanted a challenge so he took a job teaching English in a government school in Thailand, interacting with about 750 students between the ages of 12 and 18 each week. It was there amidst the country’s Buddhist culture that Tim said he learned how accepting of life the people are, and there was no bullying in schools.
“The people just want harmony in their lives and it was very nice to see that and how each contributed to the community,” Tim said. “And then I met this very wonderful Thai woman, and we were married Jan. 1, 2020, and I’m waiting for her immigration.”
Knowing what immigration officials look for on applications – job prospects, potential support of a family, etcetera -, Tim said he and his wife decided it would be best for him to return first, get a job, establish a residence and then apply first for her to come and then later the children, who will stay with grandparents in the meantime.
Tim moved back to the states in early June 2021 and began as Paris library director June 29 after he visited and was interviewed by city officials and representatives from the library board and then met with library staff.
“Immigration officials say it takes four to seven months to process immigration applications, but I’ve already waited eight months, and going into nine months, Tim said. “We talk everyday on Facebook, but I am getting anxious.”
Tim hit the ground running in Paris and already has implemented new programs and has, along with library staff, more in store for the near future. Read about those plans in an upcoming edition of the paper, and be sure to check out today’s Living Page for a look at the library’s effort to safely preserve its historical art collection and just one of Tim’s future plans for art displays and a special place for pre-teens and teens.
Paris is indeed fortunate to have a man of Tim’s nature among us. I look forward to meeting his wife and family.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
