I want to take time out to commend David House Jewelry, your local mom-and-pop jeweler.
For a business not to discriminate against those less fortunate (briefly) is rare. Rare indeed.
They provided me with a catalogue of their inventory, from which I plan to purchase a set for my sweetheart.
Kudos to David House Jewelry. May God always bless and prosper them richly.
Christopher Alan Luper
Palestine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.