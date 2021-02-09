My husband and I were honored to deliver the funeral eulogy this past week for our friend, Jackie Alsobrook. She has been such a fixture in Paris for so many years, I know other people will want to join us in celebrating her life. I share here some excerpts from her obituary and our eulogy.
Jackie was born in Paris, Texas, Oct. 31, 1935, and died peacefully in Paris with her daughters at her side on Jan. 30, 2021.
When Jackie was just 12 years old, she saved enough money to buy herself an upright piano. Since she couldn’t afford music lessons, she taught herself to play. Pretty soon she accepted the call to be pianist for Shady Grove Baptist Church. The church appreciated her abilities so much they recruited this young girl to be their treasurer. Even before she was a full-grown woman, this woman showed herself to be a force of nature.
After she graduated from East Lamar School in 1952, then from Paris Junior College in 1954, Jackie married Bob Alsobrook and spent several years focusing on her family. In 1970, Jackie went back to university and earned her bachelor’s degree. She became a Realtor and founded her own company: American Realty.
One activity that made her especially proud was her work with the YWCA, where she was a founding member and president for many years. Here Jackie saw the potential to break down barriers and build some bridges within our local community so in 1976; she established our first girls’ softball league. Leave it to Jackie to figure out how to overcome a variety of local prejudices — not only helping girls of all class and color learn how to work together as teammates, but also getting permission for the girls to play ball on the boys’ baseball fields.
Another remarkable effort of Jackie’s helped expand the Paris Public Library; she was a driving force, raising funds that doubled our library’s size and capacity. She even went to Austin to lobby for increased funding and for more audio books in public libraries. These past several years, when her eyesight was failing, Jackie personally appreciated the great gift these “talking books” bring to so many people.
Jackie’s contributions to our community have been so significant that the City of Paris recognized Jackie with a Proclamation of Gratitude in 2015. Her fingerprints are everywhere across this community.
One recent effort that gave Jackie much satisfaction was the work she and her daughter Ruth Ann did to improve Lake Crook, leading a community-wide venture that further developed the walking trail, installed new picnic tables and added some wonderful playground equipment.
Jackie was a proud Democrat, an astute observer of politics and an active participant in the democratic process — local, statewide and national. Jackie understood how healthy politics creates healthy societies.
And Jackie was proud of her country. Her passion for America ran deep and people still remember some of the patriotic musical events she spearheaded.
No matter some of the painful and inconvenient challenges she endured, Jackie Alsobrook worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. This was her life: loving God, loving others. She has shown us the way.
