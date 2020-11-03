Today will be a historic day. Some have called this election “the most important election of our lives,” and as this is only the second presidential election I’ve voted in, I’m sure I’ll remember it too. But I hope it’s for the right reasons.
It’s easy to get fired up about things we care about. Tweets with trash-talk banter abound during the Superbowl. When the Oscars come around each year, social media gets a smattering of snarky posts advocating for one movie or another. Neither of those events hold a candle to a presidential election, but they both show a phenomenon we’re sure to see: People use social media as a way to say things they might never say in person. So let’s keep it civil today.
No matter which candidate you support, President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, or third-party or write-in candidate, emotions may be hard to control as results roll in, but tearing into someone on the other end of the political spectrum will do nothing to change the outcome of the election, so I suggest we all think before we post, tweet, share or comment. Tearing each other down at this point, after all those who voted have already done so, will only create more division in a time when it feels like Republicans and Democrats can’t find one iota of common ground.
I often help to moderate the Paris News Facebook page. We use social media to share our articles with readers, and it’s an easy way to reach people and give them an opportunity to express how they feel about an article and issue and start a dialogue about it. But all too often, I find myself removing comments that contain expletives I can’t print here. It’s disheartening to see people in our lovely community come for each other, even when they feel strongly about something.
I recently wrote an article about an educational rally hosted at Culbertson Fountain where local residents in favor of moving a Confederate statue in front of the Lamar County Courthouse gathered to learn and peacefully protest. The article didn’t advocate for one side or the other, but once it was shared on Facebook, it quickly racked up almost 250 comments, and many of them devolved into personal attacks or mean-spirited language that diverged from the topic of moving the statue altogether. I hope we don’t see that tonight.
Someone’s political affiliation or affinity for a candidate does not make them inherently “good” or “bad.” They are still our neighbor, our friend, our co-worker. It’s easy to treat someone in a way you wouldn’t in person from behind a screen, but it only serves to push our community apart, rather than foster an actual conversation. I think that right now, as an unprecedented year of nationwide protests and a global pandemic comes to a close, we need to keep that community intact.
So as preliminary results come in this evening, treat others the way you want to be treated, even if you disagree with them. We could all use a little more kindness right now.
