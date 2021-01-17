EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first part of a two-part commentary. Part II will publish on Tuesday.
I believe the recent election campaign and Democratic platform was founded on ignorance and half-truths. Now that you guys are in charge, there is no reason to hold anything back, so let’s try to clarify a few matters by answering some questions that are very important to the life of our republic.
Has the populace been educated as to the purpose of the Electoral College or simply the desire to do away with it? Have the people in flyover country been informed that, while their votes will be counted, they will no longer matter? Now, have you explained to your voters that, in order to change this, it will require a constitutional amendment approved by two-thirds of the states?
Supreme Court packing: Our Constitution requires two legislative bodies, the Senate and the House of Representatives. Have you informed your constituency that packing the court with added members of the controlling party’s choosing would essentially create a third legislative body to do the bidding of that party? That it will no longer be a court and the required third branch of government?
Open the borders: Is the legal form of entry no longer adequate? Who will pay for the health care, education, welfare and imprisonment of these newcomers? What will they bring with them in the way of crime, disease and drugs?
Raise corporate taxes: Have you talked to your constituents in the Rust Belt about what they think of the old statement from former President Barack Obama that manufacturing jobs are gone and won’t be coming back? Have you explained the first goal of business — any business — is staying in business, and since survival is of utmost importance, moving to where that survival is most likely is what they must do?
Minimum wage: Have you given them a small dose of Economics 101: A standard of living can only be improved by increased productivity? That paying more for the same production is the very definition of inflation. Do your voters know and understand this? Do they mind paying $15 for a hamburger? Do they know that the key to a better standard of living comes through education and training and not through government largesse?
Seize firearms: Have you ever tried to put toothpaste back into the tube? Have you reminded them that restrictions on certain arms passed by the Clinton Administration did absolutely nothing to reduce crime and that the law was allowed to expire because it was a failure? Do you really want to eliminate certain firearms because you don’t like the way they look?
Universal health care: Cuba has universal health care, as does Canada. All well and good, but do your voters really want their medical decisions made by a distant bureaucrat or administered by the lowest bidder?
More questions to come in Part II.
Jack L. Thomson is a Reno resident.
College loan relief: You have got to be kidding me. Do your voters know that the Obama policy of government underwriting of college loans gave colleges and universities license to set tuition wherever they wanted and spend wildly on questionable “needs” because the government guaranteed payment?
Bailing out financially strapped cities and states: Do the people know that the biggest reason these cities and states are in financial trouble is that years ago Democrat politicians “bought” the votes of municipal and state employees by making promises they could not or would not keep? Or that giving them a clean sheet would merely allow the cycle to begin again?
School choice: Teachers’ union got you by the financial hairs, do they? If you think the purpose of the teachers’ union is to promote better education, you probably think the United Auto Workers exists so that we can have better cars.
Environment: We try not to import goods that we know are made by child or slave labor. Can you tell us why we continue to import from countries, namely India and China, which continue to fill the air we breathe with filth? How about a little honesty here?
Annex Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.: Have you told your voters that such a move would virtually guarantee a single party government from now until the end of the world, just like Russia, China, and Cuba and Venezuela? Have you told them that, over a relatively short time, freedoms of speech, press, assembly, religion and others would disappear under the resulting dictatorship?
So, after the accumulation of power and personal wealth, what do you have in mind for we, the people?
Answer a few of these questions, please. Your voters and constituents deserve it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.