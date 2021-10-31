For the most part, murder and child sexual abuses cases are difficult, and the murder trial this past week in Sixth District Court was no exception. Much of the testimony is still playing in my mind.
The fact that Ashton Jaccorrien Green, 21, senselessly fired five bullets into the head and neck of his mother’s boyfriend as the family sat in the living room of a small apartment watching Christmas movies in late December 2020 has me searching for reasons why.
Perhaps Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young came closest to a motive when he questioned Green’s mother about her son’s interest in being a part of the rap community. In closing arguments, Young suggested, “Maybe this killing is motivated for street credit. I just don’t know. I just know this is the most heinous crime we have seen in Lamar County for a long time.”
A life wasted, and a young man, who hasn’t had much of a chance in life, sentenced to 99 years in prison is the end result of the young man’s actions that day when Green gunned down 46-year-old Rolshawun Goff, the father of four grown boys and a 4-year-old daughter, who has now been placed in foster care.
What would cause a person to become so unbalanced that he would kill someone just to gain cult acceptance? The answer may be found in Green’s early years when, for whatever reason, he was taken from his mother and placed in a failed foster care system. Although he did come to live with his grandmother as a teenager, and may have been given rehabilitation opportunities during time spent in a juvenile detention facility, the lack of a loving family’s care during his younger years made it easy for him to be influenced by street cultures in an attempt to belong.
The care Green received from family pales in comparison with that of his victim’s family as evidenced by their presence in the courtroom during the trial. Even after being released as witnesses, his mother nor his brother could be seen in the courtroom during the remainder of the trial.
Nine of the victim’s family members attended the trial, and several spoke directly to Green during victim impact statements after the trial. He sat there as each spoke, and displayed no emotion whatsoever. A letter written by the victim’s mother, and read by Lamar County Victims’ advocate Jane Adams, said none of the family could believe such a thing could happen to a wonderful, loving and kind person. The letter ended with the words, “May the Lord have mercy on your soul.”
That the victim’s mother could ask the Lord’s mercy on the person who took her son’s life speaks volumes about the family. Addressing Green directly, a brother spoke about how much the family depended on his brother for moral support and how his brother had talked about how he wanted to be a part of his girlfriend’s family and be a role model for her sons. A cousin said that with God’s help maybe one day the family will recover from the tragedy. Afterward, the cousin told me she has empathy for the young man who killed her relative because he was raised in a failed foster care system without the care of a loving family.
“That’s why we as a family are trying so hard to gain custody of Shawun’s daughter to try to give her a home with family who love her like her daddy did,” the cousin said.
Rolshawun Goff’s family knows the importance of family in a young child’s life.
