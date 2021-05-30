The future of North Lamar ISD definitely looks brighter after taxpayers approved a $51.55 million bond election earlier this month, and after the news last week of a first-run balanced budget projection for the 2021-22 school year.
For the North Lamar ISD administration to present a balanced budget on first-run revenue and expenditure projections is quite an accomplishment considering the district’s general fund balance dropped from about $12.4 million in the 2015-16 school year to $8.44 million in 2017-18, an indication of deficit budgets, due mainly to the loss of students and the resulting loss of state funding.
Coinciding with Kelli Stewart coming on board first as interim superintendent in March 2019 and then superintendent in September that year, the district was able to stop the budget bleed when the fund balance increased to roughly $8.5 million in 2018-19 and $8.89 million in 2019-20.
As interim superintendent, the first thing Stewart did in June 2019 was to bring former Stone Middle School Assistant Principal Leslie Watson out of a one-year retirement from Prairiland ISD to become assistant superintendent of student services and personnel, without a doubt a smart move for the soon-to-be superintendent.
Stewart then brought Mark Keith, a 1990 North Lamar graduate, on as high school principal in 2020 along with Dee Hudson as middle school principal. The two secondary school administrators joined Wes Brown, director of Career & Technology Education, Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick and Melissa Darrow, district finance director, to make the administrative team Watson credited for “thinking out of the box” to make up for more than $1.5 million in lost revenue in producing the first-round balanced budget.
“It’s almost unheard of,” Watson said after the board meeting last week about the preliminary budget. “I’ve stayed awake at night worrying about how we were going to make up for more than $1.5 million in lost revenue, but because of attrition and some out-of-the-box thinking by our high school principal, junior high principal, our career and technology director and the whole administrative team, we were able to do it.”
Watson explained measures used to balance the proposed budget, to include the use of about $600,000 in carryover federal funds for special education payroll rather than using local funds. Another insurgence of cash came with the decision to change band and athletics from a double block, or two class periods, to a one block schedule to allow roughly 230 students to take another career and technology class, which is expected to generate $308,000. A decision to offer Principles of Agriculture at the middle school is expected to generate about $53,000, and a middle school keyboard class another $185,000.
Exciting days are ahead for North Lamar, which only two years ago was considered circling the drain by many, and headed for the same consolidation destination as Roxton ISD. Kudos to Superintendent Kelli Stewart for putting a strong administration team together, to the board of trustees for backing her decisions and to the North Lamar community for believing in the district’s future.
