Saturday’s decision by the Texas Supreme Court to reject an attempt by Republicans to kick Libertarians off the November ballot is a win for political diversity.
That is, of course, not the reason behind the court’s decision. The justices sided with the Libertarian Party because the Republican effort came too late.
“The available mechanism for seeking the Libertarians’ removal from the ballot for failure to pay the filing fee was a declaration of ineligibility,” the court wrote in a per curiam opinion. “But the deadline by which such a declaration can achieve the removal of candidates from the ballot has passed.”
Democrats, on the other hand, were successful in removing some Green Party candidates for the same lack of filing fee payment, according to The Texas Tribune.
The major parties targeted the smaller parties because they view them as a threat — not so much in losing an election them as for the minor parties costing the majors an election.
Minor party candidates didn’t pay the filing fee — a new requirement passed by the Legislature last year — because a Harris County judge in December 2019 issued a temporary statewide injunction and multiple lawsuits remain pending.
Republican state Rep. Drew Springer introduced the filing fee bill because he wanted equal treatment for candidates regardless of party. While Springer’s bill is well-intentioned, it ignores the fact the fees paid by Republicans and Democrats fund their primary elections. Minor parties don’t hold primaries; they elect by convention, which doesn’t receive the same funding.
The challenges against minor party candidates can be enormous. Not only do they lack the financial resources of the two major parties, but they also face previous election vote total or petition signature thresholds to ensure their spot on the ballot.
If Republicans are losing votes to Libertarians and Democrats to the Green Party, rather than raising the bar for the minor parties to clear, the major parties would do themsevles a favor to research why those votes were lost. Was it the candidate’s personality? Their record? Is the party platform lacking something?
Make no mistake — a two-party system and hyper-partisanship is a threat to political diversity. George Washington warned against it, and John Adams called such division a “great political evil.” The Supreme Court’s decision may have resulted from a technicality, but it was the right one for the people.
Klark Byrd
