Two recent reports of racially insensitive or offensive incidents that arrived in The Paris News tip box are being investigated by the staff of the newspaper.
One incident — allegations of a business owner wearing offensive “blackface” make-up on Halloween is detailed in a Sunday news article in The Paris News.
The other alleged incident — involving a student at a local high school accused of shouting a terrible racial slur at another student — is still being probed by reporters. That claim was sent to the newspaper by concerned parents, however officials at the school district in question have not responded to our inquiries yet. Because of that, we are not publishing any articles and not identifying the school district the incident is alleged to have occurred in.
To be in a situation in 2022 where our news reporting staff has to not only learn of these supposed incidents, but also gather information, verify and report on them for our readers, is very disappointing.
Yes, racism and racist actions still exist in society. Yes, we will investigate these claims to shine light on them and hope it can lead to better outcomes in the future.
The Paris region has a deeply troubling historical legacy of racism, which as locals are well aware of, included the most heinous of evil crimes such as lynching of African-American citizens. While these horrors occurred scores of years ago, there are still racial tensions in the region.
The situation involving “blackface” is in my opinion more a matter of educating oneself about the history of racist tropes and how Blacks were portrayed in theater and popular culture in the past.
“Blackface” scandals have been in the news frequently over the past several years, with former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam accused of wearing “blackface” at a college party; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also wearing “blackface,” and even comedian Jimmy Kimmel having his own poor decision to don “blackface” in a skit uncovered by media.
And, if you go onto social media, you’ll no doubt be able to find hundreds, if not thousands, of images of people in “blackface” at parties or other events.
The history of the issue is key to preventing problems with “blackface,” and my guess is the business owner in question was unaware of the insensitive nature of his appearance. I like to give people the benefit of the doubt, and in light of his apology and explanations of the incident, I firmly believe this was a mistake borne of ignorance to the offensive nature of his makeup.
“Blackface” was a common sight in minstrel shows of the “old days,” decades and decades ago when traveling entertainers traipsed across the nation to entertain the masses long before television had arrived.
If you are not familiar, “blackface” involves racial tropes about African-American’s appearances and often included makeup highlights that exaggerated facial features of Black people in clearly racist manners. This included painting one’s face black, using makeup to exaggerate nose size and lips in stereotypical manners.
The mere fact that so many incidents of “blackface” are still occurring as well as been uncovered by very popular and clearly not racist public figures shows to me that we need more education on the subject. Teaching junior high and high school students the unsavory history of such racial tropes is important to one, show them it is offensive, and two, be proactive in hoping that learning prevents future offensive actions.
In regard to the alleged racial slur spewed by a local high school student, to reiterate, we are still probing this issue and hoping to verify the allegation and details.
Aside from that continuing quest to report on this, I want to make one thing clear: The Paris News is totally against racist language and slurs and denounces any and all uses or incidents of this nature in our community. We will work to report on these claims as best we can, and shine a light of journalism on gross actions by anyone.
The community of Lamar County is very diverse and the Black population is at more than 20 percent. The Paris City Council has numerous Black elected leaders, and many religious figures around the region who are highly revered and respected are also from the Black community.
It is time for everyone to raise awareness, be more sensitive to possible offensive actions and words and just do the right thing.
