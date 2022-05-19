It’s the little things. It’s the little things that mean a lot. But sometimes the little things that mean a lot don’t do so in a good way.
We went for physical therapy Wednesday last week. That’s always tiring. Thomas is going too as he recuperates from shoulder replacement.
Now, our garage was once a dairy barn, it has a 7” ceiling. My big old SUV is tall enough that I have to make sure the garage door is down before I raise the tail gate. Not a problem for Thomas’ smaller car. And we’ve been driving it because it’s easier than the bigger Jeep for a one legged, temporarily one armed man to get in and out of.
So we picked up a load of groceries after PT. Came home. There isn’t room between the two vehicles for his wheelchair so I have to park just right for him to get the chair, get into it and still be on concrete. Then I can drive on up and park.
Well, I parked and went to get the cart we use to take groceries from the garage through the hall, walkway and into the kitchen. There’s a routine to this. Prop the garage storm door open, go to the storeroom, come back with that cart. . That’s when it began to unravel. I had parked my Jeep about 2 inches too far back to put the cart between the door and the vehicle. Now I could have raised the door, but again the cart, like the wheelchair, doesn’t work well on gravel.
No worries, I would just jump in and move the Jeep up those few inches! Except…except in my effort to get Thomas as close as I could to his chair I hadn’t left enough room for me to crawl into my vehicle!
So about now I was getting mad. I was tired, hot and rushed. I took the bags from his car over to the cart. Then I moved his car over the amount needed so I could access my vehicle when I went to work the next day.
I rolled the cart in, unloaded groceries and returned it to the store room. Ahhhh, time to sit down with some ice water and relax. Kick off my shoes, just chill.
“Meow, meow, rorrrwwwww” my Bengal cat Benny started in yowling. And that’s when it hit me. I hadn’t gotten the case of canned cat food ( in his favorite, I hoped, flavors) off the bottom of the cart.
And he hadn’t had breakfast. And I had promised him fresh salmon pate’ upon us getting home. Yes I did, I took my weary, fat old body right back out to the storeroom and got the cat food.
It’s the little things. It truly is. Oh well, it’s funny now.
