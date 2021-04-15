Let me tell you what I see, or what I have seen recently. I saw a social media post the other day of a frail old woman clinging to a subway pole, slumped over. She was barely able to stand. Seated were four or five young people messing with their phones and oblivious to the poor woman. It’s very sad, and there were many comments on how young people of today have no respect or compassion. A lot of judgement was passed. And for a moment, I was tempted to fall into the “trap” of believing that this is the way the world is today.
But then my mind turned to the things I have seen during the past month or so as I helped to give Covid vaccinations in Paris.
It’s busy at these clinics. Sometimes it’s downright crazy busy. But not so much that I haven’t observed some wonderful things as person after person got their injection.
It’s astonishing the number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and neighbors who are assisting the frail and elderly to get to these vaccination events.
I’ve seen granddaughters pushing their grandmother’s wheelchair, carefully, cheerfully and with obvious love.
I’ve seen a neighbor bring his wheelchair-bound elderly friend in, hovering solicitously to make sure the paperwork was properly filled out and the shot administered in a timely fashion. And the young man ducked his head in embarrassment when his older neighbor complimented him. The love he feels was evident.
I have seen a girl who looked barely old enough to drive helping her grandad out of the car after bringing him his walker from the trunk. There was no impatience, no irritation and no rushing.
I’ve been privileged to see a tiny little lady who can’t weigh more than 90 pounds taken care of by her grandson. That boy looked as if he could be a poster for a troubled teen with a bad attitude. I don’t know what his attitude is at other times, but with the diminutive woman who was clinging to his muscled, tattooed arm there was only respect and patience. As they walked away from my station I heard him saying, “Granny, did it hurt?”
Not once have I heard a “hurry up” or seen an impatient eye roll.
There have been all kinds of volunteers and people helping. The Paris Fire Department has been on hand with a flotilla of wheelchairs for those having difficulty walking. I know they probably have a lot of things they would rather be doing. But every single one has rushed to help and been kind and polite in doing so.
Paris Junior College nursing students have been able to do clinicals by working these vaccination clinics. And they have been cheerful and patient.
These volunteers rush to open doors or direct people to the correct location.
I don’t know how many times as I was giving someone a shot, I was told: “This is just incredible; everyone is just so nice.”
With several thousand people going through on a number of clinic days, I’ve had ample opportunity to notice just how very kind, respectful and pleasant hundreds of younger people have been.
Yes, I know the young can’t really understand physical weaknesses. But I do know that hasn’t kept the younger generation from exhibiting great patience and kindness as they bring others to be vaccinated.
To all of the youth of today who care, love and devote time to family or friends who may require a lot of help in functioning, I can only say I see you and you are amazing.
It’s absolutely beautiful.
