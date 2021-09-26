In reading the Sept. 21 Paris News, I noticed under the indictments that Monty Lee Johnston was arrested for evading arrest with vehicle, habitual offender.
I looked up the word “habitual,” and I found the definition to be “done or doing constantly or as a habit.” As his mother, I know for a fact he has not been a habitual offender for approximately 15 years.
He has lived a good life, working at a job, going to church and doing everything possible to help me. He told me, and I believe him, that he was driving and saw a police or sheriff’s vehicle behind him. He knew they were after someone, but believing he hadn’t done anything, he didn’t think they were trying to stop him. As they got closer, he decided he had better pull over and stop. He had gone approximately two blocks. He offered no resistance.
They arrested him, and put him in jail. Now he has to go to trial, I understand.
Peggy Johnston Lamm
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.