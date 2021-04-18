There’s been a lot of livestock news this week, and for good reason. The 53rd annual Lamar County Livestock Show got underway, giving young livestock producers a chance for feedback and money. Days before the county’s livestock show, local students got the opportunity to participate in the 49th annual Prairiland Livestock Show, BBQ Lunch, Plant Sale and Auction.
Both events were welcomed by area families and participants after a year of Covid-19 pandemic living. The events gave our young livestock producers an opportunity to show the fruits of their labor and to have a fun time. Thumbs up goes not only to them for their efforts, but also to the men and women who organized the shows.
Also a thumbs up this week are the Weald Workers group and other volunteers working to clean Paris and Lamar County. We are surrounded by beautiful areas, but, for whatever reason, litter continues to be a big problem. No matter the culprit, these volunteers get out there and ensure our beautiful sites remain so.
Weald Workers of Lamar County, now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is accepting donations to help it afford the equipment and supplies it takes to help keep the community clean. It’s also seeking volunteer helpers during events. Learn more about the group at its Facebook page, @wealdworkers.
This week’s thumbs down goes to the resurgence of gun violence in America. The nation saw a sharp decrease in the number of mass shootings during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, only to see another sharp reversal now. And the pandemic isn’t even over.
Covid-19 claimed enough American lives. The rest of us shouldn’t have to worry about shooters running into workplaces, grocery stores or other gathering places. This violence needs to stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.