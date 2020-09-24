Regarding Julia Furukawa’s Wednesday column “Missing home state’s mail-in voting,” I would like to encourage her to try early voting in Lamar County. Beginning Oct. 23, she can go to the Courthouse Annex at 231 Lamar Ave., where she will find voting in person a satisfying experience as she shares it with other residents.
I’m pretty sure she won’t find voting to be more contagious than the workplace or wherever she shops for groceries. If she is genuinely concerned that voting will be crowded or that she would have to endure a long wait, she can call the Lamar County Clerk office at 903-737-2420 and ask what time of day is usually the best to find the polls less crowded.
In my personal experience, having voted early and in person for many years, I’ve never found the polling place to be crowded. I usually walk in, receive a ballot quickly after showing my driver’s license, and I vote and am out the door again within 10 minutes. Surely the privilege of registering a vote for local, state and federal offices is worth that 10 minutes.
Of course, I do my research, so I’ll know who I want to vote for before I go.
Join us, Ms. Furukawa, and then write about the experience. It will make a great follow-up column.
David Phillips
Reno
