I read with no small interest Mr. Gary O’Connor’s Christmas wish list (“Christmas wishes for the future,” Dec. 24). I have a wishlist of my own.
O’Connor’s wish list included a government where compromise in not a dirty word. Does that include when the Democrats locked Republicans out of discussions while planning the Affordable Care Act?
Let’s all watch for O’Connor’s wish that news media only be allowed to report verifiable facts. Yeah, I really wonder who would be in charge of that control organization? With an agenda, perhaps? Could a media group lose its government-issued broadcast license for non-factual reporting? Lets see now. I do believe that the old Soviet Union had two news outlets approved by the government TASS (News) and PRAVDA (Truth), both government controlled. The Russian joke about them was that there was no news in the Truth and no truth in the News. Be careful what you ask for.
O’Connor wishes for an economic system that fairly rewards the contributions of its workers with at least a living wage. Great! But I must ask a simple question: What is a living wage? Who determines what that wage is? And does that living wage apply to every job in the economic system? To really make it a fair system, all jobs and careers should pay the exact same wage, shouldn’t they? Really now, why should a neurosurgeon make more than a retail cashier? Again, go look at how that worked out in the good old worker paradise of the Soviet Union or modern Cuba.
On the issue of health care being affordable and accessible, I think there may be ways to do it. I just don’t think that government forcing you out of your own chosen plan and mandating you into a government approved (Affordable Care Act) plan is the way to go about it.
Now I’ll go look for my unicorn.
