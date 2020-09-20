2020 is likely to be a year remembered more for what we’ve lost than anything else. The Covid-19 pandemic has sapped us of time and money, wildfires and hurricanes have destroyed homes and communities and have taken lives, and we’ve lost some truly incredible people this year.
And there’s still six weeks to go until the Nov. 3 election in a year that’s seen hyperpartisanship rise to new levels.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who passed away Friday at age 87 from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, is the latest in a line of losses warranting national mourning. In her final years on the court, Ginsburg was the unquestioned leader of the liberal justices, as outspoken in dissent as she was cautious in earlier years. Her life’s work as an architect of the women’s rights movement has inspired generations of Americans.
Her death comes on the heels of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who died Aug. 28 at the age of 43 to colon cancer. Boseman, who was already well known for his roles as Jackie Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get on Up,” shot to stardom as Marvel’s “Black Panther,” King T’Challa. Although he fought colon cancer privately, his death brought renewed focus to the disease and the necessity of screening.
In the midst of our mourning, Texas and other Gulf Coast states have been dealing with tropical storms and hurricanes while California and Oregon burn. Quite literally, the United States of America is on fire and underwater, and lives, homes and livelihoods are being lost.
All of this is happening at the same time we’re dealing with a global health pandemic that’s sapped livelihoods and claimed the lives of more than 198,000 Americans.
Is there any surprise that a mental health pandemic might follow?
However, this is our time. We do not live in the past, and though we’re always working for the future, we don’t live there either. We only have the present. No matter how grim the outlook, we can and will persevere.
We do that with hope. Hope is not unlike a wildfire — once sparked, it spreads relentlessly. And there is a spark in the darkness here: The Texas unemployment rate in August fell to 6.8% after hitting double digits in April and May. The number itself doesn’t tell the whole story — how many Texans are working lower paying jobs than they were pre-pandemic? But the news is a spark, and a spark is all we need.
2020 has been a rough year, the roughest in memory for some and the roughest of our lives for others. But don’t count us out yet. We will overcome.
Klark Byrd
