As I was reading the national news the other day, I ran up on a name in a headline that I sort of recognized, but didn’t quite have a handle on how I knew the name, so I paid a little closer attention and kept reading.
A 91-year-old record producer and sound engineer named Al Schmitt had died, and as I read about his life and his career, I finally twigged on where I had heard that name before. So, I did a bit of searching in our files here at the paper.
Schmitt, who worked with just about every influential American recording artist you can think of, was involved in 2020’s “Chart Your Own Course” songwriting contest, sponsored by the people who make the Lincoln line of automobiles. Lamar County’s very own Cas Haley was the winner of that contest, which netted him some much-needed cash in the middle of the pandemic, a brand new car, an invitation to attend the Grammys in Los Angeles that year — just before all the lockdowns and closings began — and a chance to record his song, “Every Road I’m On,” at the world-famous Capitol Records in Hollywood with the multi-award winning Schmitt on hand to lend his expertise and advice to the proceedings. And, oh, yes, a chance to meet Matthew McConaughey.
When I reached out to Haley about Schmitt’s passing, he got back to me rather quickly.
“Hi Sally, we are in Denver getting ready to play at Red Rocks tomorrow and Friday,” he wrote on his Facebook Messenger. “We are sad to hear about Al. He was a legend among legends and was such a kind man. It was an honor to record every road I’m on (sic) with him.”
I had last visited with Cas, via messenger, in December 2020, just before Christmas, when he announced the release of a single from his then-latest album, “The Right People.” He and his family were still not fully back in touring mode at that time and were planning on staying close to home through the holidays, but Haley was optimistic that things were going to be changing and he would be able to get back out touring soon, singing his music for real, live people, rather than on the internet.
Apparently so.
The “Red Rocks” Haley mentioned in his message is the spectacularly beautiful Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver, a famous venue, carved from living rock in the Colorado mountains. I hope he gets lots of really good pictures. I would love to see them.
Haley is coming off a string of appearances in the southern tier of states, starting with a trio of shows kicked off by a gig at the famous Antone’s in Austin, on to Nashville, with stops in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, then back to the Texas Panhandle. He is scheduled to appear later this month in Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Virginia and Nebraska.
I would say something like “I hope he is going to be careful. That pesky virus is still out there, you know,” but I do know that he will be very careful.
Back in the summer, AmericanSongwriter.com reached out the Haley about his experiences with the “Chart Your Own Course” contest and about his work with Schmitt:
“As any songwriter can imagine, visiting and recording at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood with top players Lee Sklar, Waddy Wachtel and Trevor Lawrence was magical,” the online article states. “Meeting legendary producer/engineer Al Schmitt was equally inspiring for Haley, who cites Sam Cooke and Frank Sinatra as influences, both artists Schmitt recorded while in their prime.
“‘It was an absolutely tremendous, fantastic situation that went down,” Haley said. “Al’s attention to detail, how critical it is for an engineer to understand the emotional connection of how a player is feeling during the session to get the best performance, was invaluable.’”
It’s good to hear that one of our own is back to doing what he does best, getting back to what is normal for his life. This kind of thing bodes well for all of us. However, I do have to remind everyone: I hope you’ll be careful. That pesky virus is still out there, you know. Get that vaccination. And keep that mask on.
