Sometimes things just work out. Sometimes kindness comes forth. Many of you read the article about my 100-year-old friend, Dixie Stringfellow. She has lost three of her five children. One son, Jimmy, passed away 10 years ago.
Jimmy was an artist, quite talented. But Miz Dixie doesn’t have many of his paintings. He was generous with them and shared them with others.
The Deport Volunteer Fire Department hosted a rummage sale recently. People gave generously. Among the donations was a small painting of a man sitting on the front porch of a small cabin, tuning a guitar. A calico cat sits beside the man. The title of it is “New Strings.” It’s carefully written on the back.
Marlene Morgan of Deport is downsizing and donated the framed artwork and other items to the fire department sale.
As I was pricing items, I noticed the J. Stringfellow signature and messaged Miz Dixie to see if this was done by her son, and if she wanted it back. I was going to buy it and take it to her. But as the day wore on, I didn’t hear.
Sometime during that day the painting sold. I missed it going. I suppose it was while getting a drink or helping another customer.
Then, late that evening, the message came back that yes, Miz Dixie surely wanted that painting. Sunny Whitney searched our leftover items, but it was gone. Later, I searched too.
Always gracious, our 100-year-old lady said not to worry, it would be OK.
On Tuesday of this week, I had a thought. I had sent a photograph of the painting that I took to her. It was a slim chance, but if I posted it to Facebook perhaps someone local purchased it and I could get it after all.
So I did. The photo is a little foreshortened by camera angle, but it was quite clear. I posted it and explained the situation.
Marlene, the giver, saw the post and said her late husband, Gary, had worked with Jimmy and Jimmy had done the painting (Gary was a guitarist). He also had given a pencil sketch of Gary and a painted saw. She was distressed because she would have given the painting to Miz Dixie had she known. Marlene even said she would give her the saw.
Several people shared the post.
Mary Musik, a wonderful artist, saw the post. She messaged me that a student of hers had the painting. She contacted her.
Enter Phoebe Smith of Blossom, who has to be an angel. Even though she loves it and had it hanging on her wall, she wanted to return it .
In fact, she wanted to give it to Miz Dixie personally. She refused any offer of payment and we set up a date. On Wednesday, after Phoebe got off work, she presented this most precious gift to a special person.
I can only imagine how thrilling this is — to have a painting by her son, a picture she had never even seen except through my poor snapshot, come to her is a great gift, far beyond any monetary value. Not only Miz Dixie, but the rest of her family will treasure it.
Lately I’ve been discouraged by some things that left me, well, almost bitter. But as I sit here writing this, I look at the kindness of several people. Marlene who donated it to the fire department to help support it. Without that, this would never have occurred. Sunny, who went through a lot of items to make sure we didn’t still have it. Several people who shared the post. Mary Musik, who saw the post and took the trouble to contact Phoebe. And Phoebe. Someone I’ve never met, but who has a big, generous heart. Someone willing to drive after work from Blossom to Bogata to touch an elderly woman’s heart.
By the way, Wednesday just happens to be the day that Jimmy Stringfellow left this world 10 years ago. I can’t think of anything more special than to have a small part of his talent come home to his mother.
Forget getting bitter. There is so much beauty and love in this world.
