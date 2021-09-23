Recently, I met a girl who reminded me of myself when I was younger, for better and worse. Though her curiosity and kindness made me proudly reflect, I was also taken aback by the disturbing circumstances she, like myself at her age and many other young women nowadays, found herself in — domestic violence.
Years ago, in my early 20s, I was a single mother, college student and waitress, trying to make it on my own for lack of a financial support system. Eventually, I made it through college and ultimately grad school, thereby pulling myself out of the dregs of cyclical poverty that ran in my family.
But during that time of severe struggle, I experienced firsthand how women with no support system are incredibly vulnerable to relationships of domestic violence. Thus, the dire need for organizations like REAL Single Mothers here in Paris and shelters that offer a safe place for women and children. Unfortunately, the shelter in Paris is currently out of beds, largely due to the abundance of domestic abuse in and around the Red River Valley.
Predators seek out women who have no support system due to many factors, such as impoverishment, immigration or simply out-of-state relocation from their families.
With the #MeToo movement and the progress feminism has made in the last couple of years, women are now more emboldened to speak out against their violators than ever before. However, while progress is being made, there are still critical aspects of the issue that could be improved easily. One is what I would call the need for a “safety first” policy for domestic violence victims who call the police, with the policy ensuring they won’t be jailed themselves for past misdemeanors like traffic tickets.
The girl I met recently, my friend, said she was too scared to call the police because they would take her to jail for an expired registration and speeding ticket she got earlier this year. The police told her it was their policy with domestic violence calls to separate the offender from the victim so as not to be called out again. So, in this situation, whoever has warrants will go to jail.
If there is no “safety first” policy in place for victims of domestic violence, impoverished women with misdemeanors will continue going to jail when calling the police for protection. For example, if a woman who didn’t have the money to pay a ticket finds herself in the situation of domestic abuse while her child is asleep, which happens all too frequently, she must make the choice of do I protect myself or my child? If she calls the police and they take her to jail, what will happen to the child? They will go into foster care if the woman has no support system, which would be traumatic for the child. Further, the woman will lose her job for going to jail.
This is just one of the reasons many people living in seemingly hopeless situations do not go to the police for protection from their abusers. If they are barely making enough to pay the rising cost of rent, they will not have hundreds of dollars to spare in payment of traffic tickets. A “safety first” plan for domestic violence victims will ensure an entity meant to protect and serve them will do so rather than helping to dig a debt hole deeper and ultimately not protecting them at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.